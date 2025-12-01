Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more. Picture: Harold Feng/Getty Images, Crave

By Sam Prance

Who plays Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry? Here's everything you need to know about rising star Connor Storrie.

Connor Storrie is quickly becoming the internet's new boyfriend thanks to his role as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry.

Ever since Rachel Reid released the Heated Rivalry book in 2019, people have been thirsting over Russian-American gay ice hockey player Ilya Rozanov and his secret relationship with rival Canadian athlete Shane Hollander. Ilya is confident and comfortable in his sexuality in comparison to Shane who is reserved and less experienced.

And people are living for Connor Storrie's brilliant portrayal of Ilya in Crave's Heated Rivalry. This isn't Connor's first time acting on screen though. With that in mind, here's every single thing that you need to know about Connor including his age, height, past roles, whether or not he's actually Russian and so much more.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

How old is Connor Storrie?

Connor Storrie's birthday is February 22nd. This makes him a Pisces. As for how old he is, he was born in 2000 and is currently 25. He's a little older than his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams. In the Heated Rivalry book, Connor's character Ilya Rozanov is born on June 15, 1991 making him just 17 years old and younger than Shane Hollander.

How tall is Connor Storrie?

There is no official information regarding Connor Storrie's height online. His Heated Rivalry character Ilya Rozanov is 6 feet 3 inches but Connor is shorter in real life. Looking at photos of Connor Storrie with his co-stars, people have deduced that he is likely between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall.

Where is Connor Storrie from? Is Connor Storrie Russian?

Connor Storrie may have an incredible Russian accent on screen as Ilya Rozanov but he's actually American. He was born in Texas. Speaking to eTalk, Connor stated: "Honestly, I’ve always just thought Russian language and Russian culture was really cool. t’s so different from American culture so it feels really exotic and out there."

He added: "Getting to play anything that is as far away from me as possible I feel like is really enlightening. It’s also just fun to put on that sort of posture . It lets you discover things about yourself and about the world. It’s easier to play that way too, because I’m not so concerned about being Connor.”

What movies and TV shows has Connor Storrie been in?

Before starring in Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie had a couple notable roles you may recognise him from. In 2023, he appeared in Tiny Beautiful Things with Kathryn Hahn. He also played a young inmate in the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. Most recently, he starred as Baxter in the thriller April X.

Are Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams friends in real life?

Playing on-screen lovers in Heated Rivarly led to Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams becoming besties in real life. In fact, Connor got the part because of Hudson. Speaking to Out, Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney revealed that Hudson did a chemistry test with another actor but Jacob cast Connor based on Hudson's feedback.

Explaining what happened, Jacob said: "Hudson told me, 'The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f--- me.'" Judson added: "There was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be."

After wrapping season 1, Connor took to Instagram to share photos with Hudson and write: "That’s a wrap - gonna miss you Huddy❤️ (Shane + Ilya 4 ever)".

Hudson commented: "I love you forever Connor❤️".

Who is Connor Storrie dating?

As it stands, Connor Storrie currently appears to be single. However, he could be dating someone in private.

Is Connor Storrie on Instagram?

Connor Storrie is all over Instagram. Follow him via @connorstorrieofficial to see all his latest posts.

