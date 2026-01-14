Heated Rivalry author reveals dramatic plot of new Shane and Ilya book Unrivaled

14 January 2026, 13:59 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 18:13

Heated Rivalry author reveals dramatic plot of new Shane and Ilya book Unrivaled
Heated Rivalry author reveals dramatic plot of new Shane and Ilya book Unrivaled. Picture: Crave, Carina Press
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does Unrivaled come out? Do Shane and Ilya stay together? Here's what Rachel Reid has revealed about her new Heated Rivalry book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry fans assemble! Rachel Reid is officially releasing a new Shane and Ilya book called Unrivaled and she's unveiled the release date and teased exactly what happens to our favourite hockey couple in the upcoming novel.

Fans of Heated Rivalry will already know that the first season is a loyal adaptation of Rachel Reid's book of the same name with elements of her Scott and Kip novel, Game Changer, weaved in. As for Heated Rivalry season 2, Rachel has teased that it will adapt her second Shane and Ilya book The Long Game as well as her novel Role Model.

Until now, there have only been two Shane and Ilya books but Rachel has now confirmed that she's released a third book about the couple. Unrivaled will come out later this year and it could be Rachel's most dramatic book yet.

WARNING: The Long Game plot spoilers below

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

What happens to Shane and Ilya in Unrivaled?

Rachel Reid's second Shane and Ilya book The Long Game ends with Shane and Ilya both finally coming out publicly, marrying each other and getting their happily ever after. However, the official plot summary for Rachel Reid's new book Unrivaled suggests that Shane and Ilya still have some major obstacles to face.

Check out Rachel Reid's official plot synopsis for Unrivaled below:

For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married and even playing on the same team. The support is incredible. Most of the time.

They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash — led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement — is getting louder.

Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted. And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet.

So what does this mean for the future of Shane and Ilya?

Do Shane and Ilya stay together in Unrivaled?
Do Shane and Ilya stay together in Unrivaled? Picture: Crave

Do Shane and Ilya stay together in Unrivaled?

Despite the inherent drama that Shane and Ilya will face in Unrivaled, Rachel Reid has reassured fans that Shane and Ilya won't split up. Talking to Matthew Francis, Rachel said: "They've never really been a couple in a normal way and they're basically never apart now. I’m not doing anything awful to them. I don’t want people to worry about that."

She added: "That is not what this book is for. It is largely nice. I had no interest in writing [Shane and Ilya] again if I had to drag them both through hell. It’s really a good vs evil story. The conflict is largely external. It's a lot about backlash."

When does Rachel Reid's Unrivaled come out?

Unrivaled is currently available to pre-order on all major platforms. The highly-anticipated book is set to be released on September 29th 2026. While Unrivaled is Rachel's third book about Shane and Ilya, it's the seventh book in her Game Changers series.

All six Game Changers books are available to purchase now and focus on different queer couples in the world of hockey.

  • Book 1: Game Changer (Scott and Kip)
  • Book 2: Heated Rivalry (Shane and Ilya)
  • Book 3: Tough Guy (Ryan and Fabian)
  • Book 4: Common Goal (Eric and Kyle)
  • Book 5: Role Model (Troy and Harris)
  • Book 6: The Long Game (Shane and Ilya)
  • Book 7: Unrivaled (Shane and Ilya)

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Rachel reveals more about Unrivaled.

Read more Heated Rivalry news here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's why Spider-Man fans think Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales

Here's why Spider-Man fans think Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri tease Percy Jackson season 3

Percy Jackson cast tease Percy Jackson season 3 plot details

Maya Jama announcing that Love Island All Stars 2026 start date is confirmed

Love Island All Stars start date is finally confirmed with major format change

Love Island

Love Island All Stars cast for 2026

Love Island All Stars share cast update amid delay to series launch

Love Island

People We Meet on Vacation author explains why explicit sex scene was cut from the film

People We Meet on Vacation author explains why book sex scene was cut from the film

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard. Love Island All Stars promo.

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard spotted in South Africa amid All Stars bombshell rumours

Love Island

Rachel Reid at the Heated Rivalry premiere and Shane and Ilya pictured looking close.

Heated Rivalry author reveals show's success is helping her afford treatment for Parkinson’s
Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major Will vs. Mind Flayer scene was cut

Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major scene between Will and the Mind Flayer was cut

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible Lochan reunion on All Stars

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Lochan on All Stars

Love Island

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation

ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits