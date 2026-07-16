Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out

16 July 2026, 11:14

Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out
Here's exactly what time Heartstopper Forever comes out. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does Heartstopper Forever come out on Netflix? Everything you need to know about the movie's release time in the US, UK and more.

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Heartstoppers assemble! We're moments away from Heartstopper Forever but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Ever since Netflix announced that they would be releasing a Heartstopper movie, people have been desperate to see how Nick and Charlie's love story ends. Can Nick and Charlie make their relationship work outside of school? Where do they go to university? Are they endgame? Thankfully, we'll know the answers to our questions in mere hours.

Heartstopper Forever comes out on Netflix worldwide on Friday, July 17th However, the exact time that it becomes available on Netflix will depend on what time zone you live in. Scroll down for a list of international release times.

When does Heartstopper Forever come out on Netflix?
When does Heartstopper Forever come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper Forever release time: Here's when the movie comes out in your country

Heartstopper Forever drops on Netflix on Friday July 17th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it comes out in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what your time zone is. For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST) on Friday July 17th.

For viewers on the east cost in the US, they can watch the film from 3AM. As for those across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CET) on Friday July 17th.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12AM
  • United States (ET) - 3AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 12AM
  • Canada (Toronto) - 3AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3PM
  • Hong Kong - 3PM
  • Singapore - 3PM
  • Australia - 3PM (Perth), 6PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8PM

Find even more time zones here.

What will happen in Heartstopper Forever?

We won't know the full Heartstopper Forever plot until the film comes out on July 17th. However, based on the trailer and what the cast have said, we know that it will follow Nick and Charlie as they prepare for university. Not only that but we'll see what's next for Elle, Tao, Tara, Darcy, Isaac, Imogen and the rest of our favourite characters.

What do you think? Are Nick and Charlie endgame?

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