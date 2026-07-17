Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Olivia Colman was recast as Nick's mum

Heartstopper Forever creator explains why Nick's mum was recast in the movie. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Who plays Nick's mum in Heartstopper Forever? Here's why Anna Maxwell Martin replaces Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson in the movie.

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If you've watched Heartstopper Forever, you might be wondering why Olivia Colman doesn't play Nick's mum Sarah.

Ever since Heartstopper debuted on Netflix, viewers have praised Olivia Colman's touching portrayal of Nick's mother Sarah Nelson. Not only does Olivia perfectly capture how supportive and caring Sarah is when Nick comes out to her in season 1 but the Academy Award winning actress also adds a sense of gravitas to every scene she appears in.

However, Olivia Colman doesn't play the role of Sarah in Netflix's new movie Heartstopper Forever. Instead of Olivia, Anna Maxwell Martin portrays Nick's mum. Now, creator Alice Oseman has explained why Sarah was recast.

Read more: Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Watch the Heartstopper Forever trailer

Why is Olivia Colman not in Heartstopper Forever?

Fans will already know that Olivia was unable to appear in Heartstopper season 3 due to filming conflicts. Speaking to Forbes in 2024, Olivia admitted: "I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of."

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Alice said: "While in season 3, we were able to tweak the story to avoid any appearance of Sarah, it felt nonsensical for her to be absent from this final chapter, given some of the emotional struggles Nick faces."

Alice continued: "Sadly, Olivia Colman was not able to join us for the film, so we made the very difficult decision to recast the role, rather than exclude the character."

She added: "We are deeply grateful for Olivia’s beautiful performance as Sarah in seasons 1 and 2."

Who plays Nick's mum in Heartstopper Forever? Anna Maxwell Martin. Picture: Alamy / Netflix

While Olivia couldn't appear in Heartstopper Forever, Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin takes on the role beautifully and features in one of the movie's most important scenes. Praising Anna, Alice said: "Anna perfectly embodies Sarah’s gentle, down-to-earth energy."

She added: "It was magical to witness her scenes with Kit Connor during the film shoot."

Read more TV & Film news here:

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