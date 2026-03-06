Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

6 March 2026, 16:33

Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix
Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester come out? The release time of the Netflix concert special in the US, UK and around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're wondering what time you can watch Harry Styles One Night In Manchester on Netflix, we're here to help you.

As soon as Harry Styles announced his One Night Only show in Manchester, the demand for tickets was next level. To celebrate wthe release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry will be performing the album live for the first time at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester tonight (March 6th) and all tickets were £20 each.

Naturally, the show sold out immediately but Harry has since confirmed that people will be able to watch the concert special on Netflix in a special called Harry Styles One Night In Manchester. When does Harry Styles One Night In Manchester air though? Here's all the information you need on how to watch the new concert film.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

When does Harry Styles'One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Despite Harry Styles' One Night Only show taking place in Manchester at the Co-op Live arena on Friday, March 6th, the Harry Styles One Night In Manchester special won't air on Netflix at the same time. Instead, the special is set to come out two days later on Sunday, March 8th worldwide.

What time does Harry Styles One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester will air on March 8th simultaneously around the globe. This means that the release time will be slightly different depending on where you live.

  • United States (PT) - 12PM
  • United States (ET) - 3PM
  • Canada - 12PM (Toronto), 3PM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4PM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 7PM
  • Europe (CET) - 8PM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9PM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30AM (Mar 9th)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2AM (Mar 9th)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3AM (Mar 9th)
  • Hong Kong - 3AM (Mar 9th)
  • Singapore - 3AM (Mar 9th)
  • Australia - 3AM (Perth), 6AM (Sydney) - (Mar 9th)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4AM (Mar 9th)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8AM (Mar 9th)

Find even more time zones here.

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester | Official Trailer | Netflix

What will Harry Styles perform in his One Night In Manchester film?

Harry is yet to confirm his One Night In Manchester setlist. However, the official press release for the concert special states: "Netflix is bringing you the very first live performance of the international icon’s highly anticipated new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

As a result, it seems likely that he will perform the entire album in full. It's currently unclear if he will perform his past hits as well or save those for the Together, Together Tour but we'll find out as soon as the show finishes airing.

Based on trailers, it appears that the special will also feature some behind the scenes rehearsal footage.

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

Love Island's Lucinda addresses whether she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island's Lucinda says she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits