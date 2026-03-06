Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

When does Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester come out? The release time of the Netflix concert special in the US, UK and around the world.

If you're wondering what time you can watch Harry Styles One Night In Manchester on Netflix, we're here to help you.

As soon as Harry Styles announced his One Night Only show in Manchester, the demand for tickets was next level. To celebrate wthe release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry will be performing the album live for the first time at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester tonight (March 6th) and all tickets were £20 each.

Naturally, the show sold out immediately but Harry has since confirmed that people will be able to watch the concert special on Netflix in a special called Harry Styles One Night In Manchester. When does Harry Styles One Night In Manchester air though? Here's all the information you need on how to watch the new concert film.

When does Harry Styles'One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Despite Harry Styles' One Night Only show taking place in Manchester at the Co-op Live arena on Friday, March 6th, the Harry Styles One Night In Manchester special won't air on Netflix at the same time. Instead, the special is set to come out two days later on Sunday, March 8th worldwide.

What time does Harry Styles One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester will air on March 8th simultaneously around the globe. This means that the release time will be slightly different depending on where you live.

United States (PT) - 12PM

United States (ET) - 3PM

Canada - 12PM (Toronto), 3PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4PM

United Kingdom BST) - 7PM

Europe (CET) - 8PM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9PM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30AM (Mar 9th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2AM (Mar 9th)

Philippines (Manila) - 3AM (Mar 9th)

Hong Kong - 3AM (Mar 9th)

Singapore - 3AM (Mar 9th)

Australia - 3AM (Perth), 6AM (Sydney) - (Mar 9th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4AM (Mar 9th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8AM (Mar 9th)

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester | Official Trailer | Netflix

What will Harry Styles perform in his One Night In Manchester film?

Harry is yet to confirm his One Night In Manchester setlist. However, the official press release for the concert special states: "Netflix is bringing you the very first live performance of the international icon’s highly anticipated new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

As a result, it seems likely that he will perform the entire album in full. It's currently unclear if he will perform his past hits as well or save those for the Together, Together Tour but we'll find out as soon as the show finishes airing.

Based on trailers, it appears that the special will also feature some behind the scenes rehearsal footage.

