Harry Styles' Film My Policeman Are Looking For Extras To Work In Brighton

23 February 2021, 12:50

Harry Styles' film My Policeman are looking for extras
Harry Styles' film My Policeman are looking for extras. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles superfans might just have a chance at starring alongside the man himself in his upcoming film, My Policeman.

My Policeman, with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, begins shooting in April in Brighton and a talent agency in charge of recruiting extras is looking for people to feature in the film.

Talent agency Extra People is looking for men and women aged 16 and over to fill background roles in a “new major feature film set in the 1950’s and 1990’s.”

While it doesn’t directly state that it’s My Policeman they’re hiring for, the description matches the details of Harry’s upcoming project.

And Harry fans could just have a shot at getting an IRL glance at their idol, as no experience is needed.

The job would mean 6am starts, but what’s an early wake up call when seeing Haz in the flesh could be at stake?

Harry Styles begins shooting My Policeman in April
Harry Styles begins shooting My Policeman in April. Picture: Getty

Applicants must also have: “A great work ethic and professional attitude.”

All you have to do is fill out an application online and attach a number of full body photos of yourself.

Set in the 50’s, My Policeman tells the story of Marion and Tom's relationship after she falls in love when he teaches her to swim at Brighton beach. A few years later Tom, a policeman, meets Patrick at a museum and the two become besotted with each other in an affair that would have been considered unacceptable in that era.

Emma Corrin stars opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman
Emma Corrin stars opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

It then flashes forward to the 90’s when an elderly Patrick re-enters Marion and Tom’s lives, with life-changing consequences.

Harry will play policeman Tom, while Emma will play Marion.

The actor for love interest Patrick has not yet been confirmed.

