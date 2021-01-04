'Harry Potter' Star Devon Murray AKA Seamus Finnigan Welcomes First Baby

Harry Potter star welcomes baby boy with girlfriend. Picture: Harry Potter/ Instagram @devonmurrayofficial

'Harry Potter' star Devon Murray has welcomed his first baby to the world in 2021 and we can't believe how grown up Seamus Finnigan is now!

Harry Potter star Devon Murray AKA Seamus Finnigan has welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey Quinn in the first great piece of news in 2021!

Gigi Hadid Gives Detailed Tour Of Baby Girl’s Cosy Nursery

Devon, who starred in all eight Harry Potter films and made him globally recognised, took to Instagram to announce his incredible new year news.

The Irish actor wrote: "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever."

"Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end."

"It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family."

"I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through."

"I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe."

Their newborn boy joins the exclusive Harry Potter baby alumni group which includes Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley's) baby girl who was born in 2020.

Rupert decided to join the world of Instagram and introduce the world to his little girl in his very first post!

TBH, we're so ready for this next generation of HP babies to grow further!

