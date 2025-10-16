Keira Knightley called out for "tone-deaf" J.K. Rowling comments in viral video

16 October 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 16 October 2025, 13:35

Keira Knightley called out for "tone-deaf" J.K. Rowling comments in viral video
Keira Knightley called out for "tone-deaf" J.K. Rowling comments in viral video. Picture: Decider, Mike Marsland/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Keira Knightley is facing backlash after laughing while defending her role in a new Harry Potter audiobook series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keira Knightley is coming under fire over a new video in which she addresses J.K. Rowling's "ongoing campaign against trans people."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that an all-star cast of actors would be voicing characters in new audiobook editions of the Harry Potter series titled: Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. In the new recordings, Riz Ahmed will be Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez will be Professor McGonagall and Matthew Macfadyen will be Voldermort.

As for Keira Knightley, she's been cast as Dolores Umbridge. Following the announcement, the entire cast were criticised for deciding to take part given J.K. Rowling's well-documented transphobia in recent years.

Now, Keira's responded to the backlash surrounding her involvement in the audiobooks but fans are not impressed.

Keira Knightley is set to voice Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions
Keira Knightley is set to voice Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. Picture: Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

In a new interview with Decider, Keira was asked if she was aware that some fans are boycotting the new audiobooks based on "J.K. Rowling's ongoing campaign against trans people."

In response, Keira said: "I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry." She then laughed but it's unclear if she was laughing nervously or at the question.

She continued: "I think we're all living in a period of time right now. We're all gonna have to figure out how to live together, aren't we? And we've all got very different opinions. So I hope that we can all find respect."

The video has since gone viral and Keira's words and laughter are being called out. In the comments on TikTok, one fan wrote: "That laugh says NOT sorry”. The comment has been liked over 16,000 times.

Another wrote: "It’s the little laugh/scoff that got me, like a teenager apologising when they get told off for talking. They don’t really mean it, just know its easier to say the words.”

Someone also added: "Is she laughing??? Gosh this is the worst answer."

Keira isn't the only high profile actor who has signed on for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. As well as her, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez and Matthew Macfadyen, stars including Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo, Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall and Simon Pegg have recorded voiceovers for the project.

In August, Michelle apologised to fans hurt by her involvement in the audiobooks. On Instagram stories. She wrote: "To my LGBTQ+ fans, and especially the trans community: I want to speak directly to the concerns that have been raised about my involvement in this project. I hear you, and I understand why this is painful for many."

Michelle added: "I want to be clear that I stand with trans people, and I support trans rights – fully and without hesitation."

Michelle Gomez apologises over Harry Potter role
Michelle Gomez apologises over Harry Potter role. Picture: @michellegomezofficial via Instagram

As it stands, Keira is yet to address the controversy surrounding her remarks. Bookmark this page and we'll update you if and when she does.

