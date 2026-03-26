Here's who almost got cast as Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus

Here's who almost played Hannah Montana instead of Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Miley Cyrus was very close to not landing the role of Hannah Montana. Here's who else auditioned and was considered for the iconic Disney role.

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Miley Cyrus cemented herself as a star 20 years ago when she first appeared as Hannah Montana on our TV screens. But did you know she wasn't the first choice to play the iconic character?

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special just dropped on Disney+, taking fans way back to the origins of the show and how it all came together.

During a cute segment with Miley and her mum Tish Cyrus-Purcell, then-Disney Channel President Gary Marsh revealed the story of how Miley was cast in the role.

"We were down to the last two people, and you were this 12-year-old pistol and raw and real and fresh out of Tennessee," Gary said. "And you both left, there's 10 people in the room, and we took a vote. It was not a landslide."

So who were the other young actresses up for the part and who almost landed it? Well, we already know as it was revealed a few years ago in a TikTok.

Miley Cyrus was cast as Hannah Montana after executive producers decided to take a "risk". Picture: Getty

A few years ago, casting director Lisa London posted a TikTok video revealing the top three contenders for the role of Hannah Montana, in response to a viral claim that someone else had been very nearly considered for the part.

"I’m actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana and I discovered Miley Cyrus,” Lisa said in the video. "I wanted to let everybody know that Belinda, who’s lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."

Lisa then shared the three names that were on the list, alongside a photo of the casting sheet dated May 6th 2005. "These are the final three actresses that auditioned at the network test out of over 1200 girls,” she continued, showing Taylor Momsen, Miley Cyrus and Daniella Monet.

But who else auditioned for the role? Here's the list...

Taylor Momsen

Per Lisa's casting list, Taylor Momsen was the first choice to portray Hannah Montana.

At that time, Taylor was primarily known for her iconic performance as Cindy Lou Who in 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'. And while she didn't land the role of Hannah, it would only take her just over a year later to land a different game-changing role... Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

Of course, Taylor then went on to front The Pretty Reckless.

Taylor Momsen was the first choice to play Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus got the role. Picture: Getty

Daniella Monet

Joining Miley and Taylor Momsen on Lisa London's final three list was Daniella Monet.

Daniella was seriously considered for the Disney role but ultimately didn't land it. Instead, she went on to become a prominent star on Nickelodeon thanks to her role as Trina Vega in Victorious alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande.

"I actually went behind my agents back to do a general [meeting] with Disney, and that general in the same day essentially turned into testing for Hannah Montana," Daniella revealed in 2025.

"I was probably about four or five years older than them, and I remember just being kind of like motherly, and going downstairs to the cafeteria and bringing up french fries for Miley. It was a beautiful experience, I really enjoyed it," she said.

Daniella Monet was one of the final three actresses in the running to play Hannah Montana. Picture: Getty

Aly Michalka

She wasn't on Lisa's list but AJ Michalka revealed that both she and sister Aly almost landed major roles on Hannah Montana.

Back in 2022, AJ took to X/Twitter, writing: "I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill. Gary Marsh originally offered the role of 'Hannah Montana' to Aly and I was offered the role of 'Lilly Truscott.' (I know this so doesn't matter but thought I'd chime in)."

Aly also addressed the almost-casting on a podcast back in 2021. "I at least know that I was the first [person offered the role] because I was attached to a show that was already on the channel and was just ending," she said. "Once I passed, they came back one more time and were like, 'Are you sure? Because we're going to the next person and offer it to another couple people.'"

"I remember being so sure about saying no," she added. "I was just like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to do a show about singing. I don't want to do a show where I play two people ... I'm a solo artist, but in my real life I'm actually a duo with my sister. I think this is going to be insanely confusing for people.'"

Aly and AJ Michalka say they were originally offered the roles of Hannah Montana and Lilly Truscott. Picture: Getty

Belinda

Mexican actress Belinda was actually the reason why Lisa London ended up sharing the list of the final three contenders for the role back in 2022.

A TikTok video went viral at the time, falsely claiming that Belinda had almost landed the role. However, Lisa later clarified: "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."

A viral TikTok claimed that Belinda was considered for the role of Hannah Montana. Picture: Getty

Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale revealed she auditioned for Hannah Montana in an interview with BuzzFeed in 2025.

"It was for Miley's part," she said. "It was when I still lived in Tennessee, and I was 14 at the time so this would have been 21 years ago."

"It was a couple years before they had cast Miley in it, and I remember the audition, it was a taped audition in Tennessee. It was the audition that made me want to be an actress, I remember that vividly. It was very, very cool."

Lucy Hale auditioned to play Hannah Montana before Miley got the role. Picture: Getty

JoJo (Joanna Levesque)

JoJo was reportedly offered the role of Hannah Montana but turned it down, telling Extra in August 2008: "No regrets. No regrets at all."

In a March 2016 interview with MalcolmMusic, she elaborated on turning down the role: "Honestly, that's not the way I live my life. I'm not like so regretful of what I didn't do at 14, I just can't do that. So, no that's not how I feel. Would my bank account be a lot sweeter? Hell yeah."

JoJo reportedly turned down the role of Hannah Montana. Picture: Getty

So, what made the casting team decide Miley was the right person for the role?

In the special, Gary March went on to say: "I had made a decision, and I wrote an email to the team. It said, 'We pride ourselves not just on creating great television, but on creating stars. I'm ready to pull the trigger on Miley.'

"'Is she a risk? Unquestionably true. Is she a potential star? Absolutely. And whatever comes of this decision, I'm thrilled that all of us will be able to sit down over a drink in a few years and remember this moment when we decided to forsake the safe route for the riskier one and the greater reward.’"

"That's what you did," he told Miley. "You brought that out of them. That's what you brought to the table. That's why this was successful.”

Read more about Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana here:

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