Here's what time the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out

23 March 2026, 14:48

Here's what time the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out
Here's what time the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out. Picture: Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special come out on Disney+? Here's the official release time along with all the red carpet premiere details.

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Sweet niblets! Hannah Montana is back but what time does the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special come out?

Ever since Disney+ revealed that Miley Cyrus would be starring in a special celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana, fans have been desperate to find out more. Miley has since confirmed that the one-off project will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane with appearances from the likes of Selena Gomez, live performances and a brand new song.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out on Disney+ globally on March 24th. However, you may be wondering what time you can stream it where you live? Scroll down to see a list of international release times.

What times does the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special come out?

Miley Cyrus talks jokes about the final scene of Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special red carpet time:

Ahead of the release of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Disney+ will be streaming live from the official red carpet premiere on TikTok. Fans can tune into the livestream from 7:30PM to 9PM (PT). As for when people can watch the actual special on Disney+, Disney tend to release their new projects at 12AM (PT).

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Disney are yet to officially state when the the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special drops. However, if it comes out at 12AM (PT) like other Disney releases, it will be available to stream at the following times.

  • United States (PT) - 12AM
  • United States (ET) - 3AM
  • Canada - 12AM (Vancouver), 3AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 7AM
  • Europe (CET) - 8AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3PM
  • Hong Kong - 3PM
  • Singapore - 3PM
  • Australia - 3PM (Perth), 6PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8PM

Find even more time zones here.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Trailer

How long is the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special?

As it stands, Disney is yet to reveal the exact length of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special. However, it's been confirmed that the special will include a sit-down Alex Cooper interview, live performances and unmissable moments with stars like Selena Gomez and Miley's parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.

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