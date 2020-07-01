Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley And Chace Crawford Just Had A Mini Reunion

Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley had a mini reunion. Picture: Getty

Gossip Girl actors Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford reunited to reminisce their days on the hit series.

Gossip Girl stars Penn Badgley, 33, and Chace Crawford, 34, gave us the mini series’ reunion we were all hoping for after Chuck Bass actor Ed Westwick momentarily got our hopes up a few weeks ago.

The stars, who played Dan Humphrey and Nate Archibald on the series from 2007 to 2012, met up over a video call for Variety’s Actors on Actors and recalled their time on the show.

*Gossip Girl spoiler below*

They also spoke about a possible Gossip Girl reunion next time Penn is in LA and teased a live-tweet viewing of an episode of the series.

Chace promised: “To go back and open that time capsule, I think there would be some nostalgic value. ‘We’re doing that when you come to L.A. We’ll have a drink’.”

Penn Badgley now stars as Joe on Netflix series You. Picture: Netflix

Chace Crawford played Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl. Picture: Getty

Penn agreed: “A little watching party. Dude, if we live-tweet a viewing of any episode of Gossip Girl, people would love that.”

The Hollywood stars were in their early 20s when they played the troubled teenagers in Gossip Girl, and feel it’s “hard to watch back” the episodes now.

Penn, who also plays Joe in Netflix’s You, said: “I know that I watched with my now wife, with Domino [Kirke], before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met.

“She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode. I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch.”

Penn went on to call the old scenes “uncomfortable.”

However, Chace agreed, adding: “Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like Clockwork Orange. But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe.”

Penn also spoke about his latest role as murderous stalker Joe Goldberg on You, which Chace called, “almost like an extended version of Dan.”

They also proved the jury is still out on the ending of the series that made them famous, when it was revealed Dan is Gossip Girl.

Dan pointed out: “I ended up being Gossip Girl — even though we can debate about whether or not that makes sense.”

