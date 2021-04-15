Gogglebox Star Tom Malone Jr Banned From TikTok Over Prank Video Of Cyclist Hit By Car

15 April 2021, 10:26 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 10:35

By Kathryn Knight

Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr was banned from TikTok over a controversial prank video.

Tom Malone Junior, 26, who recently left Gogglebox, was banned from TikTok after posting a prank video pretending he and his dad Tom Senior hit a cyclist with their car.

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

The video, which sees a woman land on the bonnet of the vehicle, now has a sensitive content warning since Tom was banned from the platform.

Tom Malone Jr was banned for a day from TikTok
Tom Malone Jr was banned for a day from TikTok. Picture: Tom Malone Jr/Instagram
Tom Malone Jr left Gogglebox earlier this year after six years
Tom Malone Jr left Gogglebox earlier this year after six years. Picture: Channel 4

Sharing it on Instagram to make sure all his social media followers saw it, the TV star captioned the video: “Enjoy this one (no grans were harmed in the making of this video).”

He later told his followers: “Just so you know that video got me banned off TikTok for a day so you better enjoy it. It was worth it."

In the staged clip after the cyclist ‘hits the bonnet of their car’ Tom Senior says: “Oh you k***head. Jesus Christ, is she off the bonnet?”

Tom Jr adds: “She’s gone, she’s gone.”

His dad then says: “Get the reverse, let’s get out of here quickly. Don’t tell your mum.”

Tom left Gogglebox earlier this year after six years on the sofa alongside his parents, Tom and Julie, and his brother Shaun.

He said he’s venturing into other TV projects after new opportunities “came knocking.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello is thought to be working on her third album CC3.

Camila Cabello In The Studio With Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ Producers As She Works On New Music
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now engaged

Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray: How Long Have They Been Together & When Did They Get Engaged?

Little Mix

Niall Horan fans have been celebrating the day he auditioned for the X Factor.

Niall Horan Fans Mark 11 Years Since His Life-Changing X Factor Audition

Demi Sims and Francesca Farago split after four months together

Demi Sims & Francesca Farago Split After Fourth Months And Block On Instagram

Fans have been discussing how sweet Louis Tomlinson's interactions are with fans.

Louis Tomlinson Hugs His Fans Like ‘His Children’ Says Body Language Specialist

Taylor Swift often helps out those who need it most

6 Times Taylor Swift Was An IRL Angel For Fans During The Pandemic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music