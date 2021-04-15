Gogglebox Star Tom Malone Jr Banned From TikTok Over Prank Video Of Cyclist Hit By Car

By Kathryn Knight

Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr was banned from TikTok over a controversial prank video.

Tom Malone Junior, 26, who recently left Gogglebox, was banned from TikTok after posting a prank video pretending he and his dad Tom Senior hit a cyclist with their car.

The video, which sees a woman land on the bonnet of the vehicle, now has a sensitive content warning since Tom was banned from the platform.

Tom Malone Jr was banned for a day from TikTok. Picture: Tom Malone Jr/Instagram

Tom Malone Jr left Gogglebox earlier this year after six years. Picture: Channel 4

Sharing it on Instagram to make sure all his social media followers saw it, the TV star captioned the video: “Enjoy this one (no grans were harmed in the making of this video).”

He later told his followers: “Just so you know that video got me banned off TikTok for a day so you better enjoy it. It was worth it."

In the staged clip after the cyclist ‘hits the bonnet of their car’ Tom Senior says: “Oh you k***head. Jesus Christ, is she off the bonnet?”

Tom Jr adds: “She’s gone, she’s gone.”

His dad then says: “Get the reverse, let’s get out of here quickly. Don’t tell your mum.”

Tom left Gogglebox earlier this year after six years on the sofa alongside his parents, Tom and Julie, and his brother Shaun.

He said he’s venturing into other TV projects after new opportunities “came knocking.”

