Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

14 November 2025, 17:20 | Updated: 14 November 2025, 17:22

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch
Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch. Picture: Capital Buzz, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Set It Up 2? Here's what Glen Powell has said about a potential sequel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Set It Up fans assemble! Glen Powell has just revealed that he is keen to make a Set It Up sequel with Zoey Deutch.

Glen Powell may be most famous now for his role in blockbuster films like Anyone But You, Twisters and The Running Man but his performance as Charlie in 2018's Set It Up remains a favourite among fans. The beloved Netflix romcom tells the story of two overworked assistants who try to set up their bosses only to end up falling for each other.

Since the film debuted, people have been begging for a sequel and now Glen has confirmed that he wants to do it.

Glen Powell vs. 'The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz'

Chatting to Capital Buzz while playing The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz, we asked Glen to identify his characters based on their biceps. Looking at a screenshot of Charlie's arm, Glen said: "Not a pumped bicep. A flaccid bicep. I'm kind of trying to look at the floor and gauge. I wanna say Set It Up. Is this Set Up?"

As for if he'd make a Set It Up 2, Glen said: "Oh my God, yeah! I mean Zoey and I are still great friends. We talk about that all the time. Obviously, it wouldn't be us as assistants. That would be sad at this point in my life. I'm sure Zoey and I will get back in the trenches on something together."

Praising Zoey further, he added: "She's incredible. Incredible actress. We had the best time making that movie."

Will there be a Set It Up 2?
Will there be a Set It Up 2? Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, we asked Glen which of his characters would do best in The Running Man and he picked Charlie He said: "I'm gonna say Charlie in Set It Up does the best on The Running Man. Surviving is a logistical nightmare. There's a lot of things. You gotta ditch the cellphone. You gotta figure out how to move around the country.:

Glen ended by saying: "I feel like assistants know how to do the things."

Watch Glen discuss Set It Up 2 and The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz in full above.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan altercation

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Selling The OC is back for season 4 with a very different cast

Cast of Selling The OC has a huge shake up for season 4

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits