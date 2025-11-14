Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch.

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Set It Up 2? Here's what Glen Powell has said about a potential sequel.

Set It Up fans assemble! Glen Powell has just revealed that he is keen to make a Set It Up sequel with Zoey Deutch.

Glen Powell may be most famous now for his role in blockbuster films like Anyone But You, Twisters and The Running Man but his performance as Charlie in 2018's Set It Up remains a favourite among fans. The beloved Netflix romcom tells the story of two overworked assistants who try to set up their bosses only to end up falling for each other.

Since the film debuted, people have been begging for a sequel and now Glen has confirmed that he wants to do it.

Chatting to Capital Buzz while playing The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz, we asked Glen to identify his characters based on their biceps. Looking at a screenshot of Charlie's arm, Glen said: "Not a pumped bicep. A flaccid bicep. I'm kind of trying to look at the floor and gauge. I wanna say Set It Up. Is this Set Up?"

As for if he'd make a Set It Up 2, Glen said: "Oh my God, yeah! I mean Zoey and I are still great friends. We talk about that all the time. Obviously, it wouldn't be us as assistants. That would be sad at this point in my life. I'm sure Zoey and I will get back in the trenches on something together."

Praising Zoey further, he added: "She's incredible. Incredible actress. We had the best time making that movie."

Will there be a Set It Up 2? Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, we asked Glen which of his characters would do best in The Running Man and he picked Charlie He said: "I'm gonna say Charlie in Set It Up does the best on The Running Man. Surviving is a logistical nightmare. There's a lot of things. You gotta ditch the cellphone. You gotta figure out how to move around the country.:

Glen ended by saying: "I feel like assistants know how to do the things."

Watch Glen discuss Set It Up 2 and The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz in full above.

