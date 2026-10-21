Glee reboot is officially happening at Disney—here are all the details so far

Glee is officially being rebooted—here's all the details so far. Picture: FOX via Alamy

By Capital Buzz

Glee is officially coming back! Ryan Murphy has written a script for a reboot of the iconic series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official—Glee is returning to our screens! A reboot series has just been ordered at Disney+ and Hulu.

Over the past few years, co-creator Ryan Murphy has been continually teasing and contemplating the return of the beloved iconic TV series.

A few weeks ago, the prolific TV creator revealed that he'd just finished a script for the reboot, telling Entertainment Tonight: "So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.

"I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."

When does the Glee reboot come out?

Details about the Glee reboot, including the release date and cast, are currently thin on the ground.

It's unclear if the new Glee series will follow new students at McKinley High School or focus on a different school entirely. Ryan has hinted that whatever it is will be a "new incarnation" of the original show.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity,’" he told PEOPLE. "So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” he says.

As mentioned, Ryan has also spoken to some OG cast members but it's unclear if they will return in a major way although cameos are probably likely. Will Sue Sylvester still be roaming the halls and terrorising the students? We'll have to wait and see.

Glee previously ran from 2009-2015. Picture: FOX/Getty

Conversations about rebooting Glee go all the way back to 2022 when Ryan spoke about it on Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That’s What You Really Missed podcast.

At the time, Ryan said: "I’m at the phase now with that show where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?"

And now it's all systems go... Gleeks, we are SO back.

Read more TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.