Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

10 June 2025, 16:52

Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending
Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How does Ginny & Georgia season 3 end? The original ending would have changed everything.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert has revealed that she originally wrote a completely different season 3 ending.

Picking up where the season 2 finale leaves off, Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows Georgia as she's put on trial for the murder of Tom Fuller. Of course, we as an audience know that Georgia did kill Tom but, throughout the show, we're left wondering if she will be found guilty of the crime she committed or manage to have her charges dropped.

Just like season 2, Ginny & Georgia season 3 ends with a huge cliffhanger but there was an alternate ending at first.

WARNING: Ginny & Georgia season 3 spoilers below

Watch the Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Lampert explained that her idea for season 3 ended with Georgia being put behind bars. Sarah said: "I wrote a scene where she’s in jail and it ends that way. It’s the bad ending. I wrote a scene of Ginny visiting Georgia in jail that isn’t the one that’s in the show, where it’s just a visit. No, Georgia’s in jail now.”

However, they were quick to change their minds. Sarah said: "We came up with [the actual] ending in season 2, with the Tom of it all and Austin seeing it, and not killing Gil so we could have a fall guy. We had that plan in motion."

Sarah continued: "Ultimately, I think this ending gives us so much more fun story to play with in season 4. But that’s not to say she doesn’t end up in jail later. I mean, she’s got multiple notches under her belt.”

Georgia almost ended Ginny & Georgia season 3 in prison
Georgia almost ended Ginny & Georgia season 3 in prison. Picture: Netflix

Of course, Ginny & Georgia didn't only end with Georgia having her charges dropped after Austin claimed that he saw Gil killing Tom. The final cliffhanger involves Georgia finding out that she's pregnant and season 4 looks set to reveal if the father is Paul or Joe.

What do you think? Did Ginny & Georgia get the ending right for season 3?

Read more Ginny & Georgia news here: :

WATCH: Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

FINNEAS Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from previous winner

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from past winner

Love Island

This is the reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA.

Real reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA revealed

Love Island

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

Love Island 2025's big bombshell twist 'revealed' after fans spot major clue

Love Island

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a 'Harry Potter' like scar on her forehead

How did Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke get the scar on her head?

Love Island

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has confirmed a bunch of new cast members

The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces seven new cast members for season 3

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island

How Helena Ford was cast on Love Island

Wild way Love Island’s Helena Ford was cast on series 12 revealed

Love Island

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? How her trial ends and the truth behind Tom's murder

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's who is sent to prison for Tom's murder

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits