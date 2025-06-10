Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending

Ginny & Georgia season 3 originally had a completely different ending. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

How does Ginny & Georgia season 3 end? The original ending would have changed everything.

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert has revealed that she originally wrote a completely different season 3 ending.

Picking up where the season 2 finale leaves off, Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows Georgia as she's put on trial for the murder of Tom Fuller. Of course, we as an audience know that Georgia did kill Tom but, throughout the show, we're left wondering if she will be found guilty of the crime she committed or manage to have her charges dropped.

Just like season 2, Ginny & Georgia season 3 ends with a huge cliffhanger but there was an alternate ending at first.

WARNING: Ginny & Georgia season 3 spoilers below

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Lampert explained that her idea for season 3 ended with Georgia being put behind bars. Sarah said: "I wrote a scene where she’s in jail and it ends that way. It’s the bad ending. I wrote a scene of Ginny visiting Georgia in jail that isn’t the one that’s in the show, where it’s just a visit. No, Georgia’s in jail now.”

However, they were quick to change their minds. Sarah said: "We came up with [the actual] ending in season 2, with the Tom of it all and Austin seeing it, and not killing Gil so we could have a fall guy. We had that plan in motion."

Sarah continued: "Ultimately, I think this ending gives us so much more fun story to play with in season 4. But that’s not to say she doesn’t end up in jail later. I mean, she’s got multiple notches under her belt.”

Georgia almost ended Ginny & Georgia season 3 in prison. Picture: Netflix

Of course, Ginny & Georgia didn't only end with Georgia having her charges dropped after Austin claimed that he saw Gil killing Tom. The final cliffhanger involves Georgia finding out that she's pregnant and season 4 looks set to reveal if the father is Paul or Joe.

What do you think? Did Ginny & Georgia get the ending right for season 3?

