Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

9 September 2025, 14:58

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled
Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Disney/Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I was really proud of my scene."

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she was one of the actresses in the running to play Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled.

Ever since rumours first surfaced that Disney was making a live-action Tangled movie, fans have been desperate to see who would play Rapunzel. Over the years, fan-castings have included names like Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mckenna Grace have both said they want to play her.

In 2024, Disney confirmed that they were making the live-action film adaptation. The project has since been put on hold indefinitely but multiple stars have come forward about their auditions and now Gigi Hadid has joined them.

Who will play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled?

Sabrina Carpenter dresses as Rapunzel from Tangled for Halloween

In a new cover-story, Vogue revealed that Gigi Hadid's relationship with Bradley Cooper has inspired her to pursue a career in acting. Not only that but GiGi let slip that she secretly auditioned for Tangled. Talking to her friend Kendall Jenner, Gigi said: "I was really proud of my scene."

Ultimately, Gigi didn't get the part. As for why they went for someone else, Gigi told Kendall: "The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later.”

Kendall then added: "I’m stoked. I need to see."

Who auditioned for the live-action Tangled movie?
Who auditioned for the live-action Tangled movie? Picture: Alamy

Who auditioned for the live-action Tangled movie?

As it stands, not many stars have come forward about their Tangled audition experiences. However, there have been a few notable exceptions. Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa's mother revealed that her daughter had tried out for the role by sharing JoJo's audition tape online. JoJo later told Capital Buzz that she felt really "insecure" about it.

Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest told Seventeen that he auditioned to play Rapunzel's iconic love interest Flynn Rider. Corey explained: “I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled.

He then added: "We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on...It wasn’t very good. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience.”

