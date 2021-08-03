Giannina Gibelli And Damian Powers Split Three Years After Meeting On Love Is Blind

3 August 2021, 10:59 | Updated: 3 August 2021, 11:06

Love is Blind couple Giannina and Damian have split
Love is Blind couple Giannina and Damian have split. Picture: Giannina Gibelli/Instagram
Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers have split after fans saw their tense relationship on Love is Blind: After The Altar.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers have finally called it quits after an on-off relationship since he said no at the altar on Love is Blind three years ago.

When the reunion show, After the Altar, dropped on Netflix recently, fans saw their relationship tested as Damian brought rumoured ex-fling Francesca Farago to the party.

When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Francesca walked out after realising Giannina and Damian were more serious than he’d let on and Gi was left fuming over the fact he’d even invited the Too Hot to Handle star in the first place.

Giannina Gibelli was left heartbroken at the altar in Love is Blind
Giannina Gibelli was left heartbroken at the altar in Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

Days after the show aired, Giannina cleared up her relationship with her on-off boyfriend, revealing they’ve finally split.

“I am officially single,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now.”

She added that she’s moved on from her ex and is in a good place.

Damian Powers brought Francesca Farago to the Love is Blind reunion
Damian Powers brought Francesca Farago to the Love is Blind reunion. Picture: Netflix
Giannina said she's moved on from almost-husband Damian
Giannina said she's moved on from almost-husband Damian. Picture: Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

“I feel really, really good. I’m definitely at a really good place in my life.”

Damian and Giannina were one of the few couples to make it to the altar on 2020 series Love is Blind, but she was left heartbroken when he said no, running away from the venue, slipping over in the mud and very nearly ruining her dress.

They’ve had a complicated romance since, with things only becoming more tense when he was pictured out for dinner with Francesca.

