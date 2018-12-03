Georgia Groome From 'Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging' Has Been Dating Rupert Grint For Years And Nobody Noticed

3 December 2018, 12:22 | Updated: 3 December 2018, 12:34

The pair have apparently been dating since 2011
The pair have apparently been dating since 2011. Picture: promo

What ever happened to the girl who played Georgia in the childhood classic Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging?

She grew up and started dating Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley!) that’s what.

A tweet went viral at the weekend showing the two looking loved-up which read: “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011?”

Apparently, the pair have been on and off for about 7 years and have been spotted 'looking loved-up' on a few occasions and holding hands.

Is there anybody out there who actually knew this or is this BRAND NEW INFORMATION to everyone?!

via GIPHY

One shocked Twitter user wrote: “I refuse to believe this.”

Another added: “My mind has been blown!”

Same, to be honest.

And while we’re on the subject of mind blowing information - Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging turns 10 years old this year!

We need a lie down.

