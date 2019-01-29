Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Buying John Noble Out Of Their House AND He Wants Her Engagement Ring Back

29 January 2019, 14:05

Vicky Pattison says John Noble asked for her engagement ring back.
Vicky Pattison says John Noble asked for her engagement ring back. Picture: Instagram

The former Geordie Shore star revealed that her ex-fiancé has been trying to demand her “cursed” engagement ring back.

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she is currently buying her ex-fiancé John Noble out of the house they jointly own after he asked her to return her engagement ring to him after they split up.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed that she is happy to get rid of her “cursed” ring after John called her to try and get it back.

Vicky Pattison 'Hates' Ex-Fiancé John Noble After After Branding Him "Sleazy" Over Cheating Scandal

She admitted to the Daily Mail, “I don't think about him anymore. I don't know that man. He's rang me a couple of times since. Unfortunately we own a house together.

"He's very keen to get the money out of this house and have his ring back and just wanting to move on with his life. I think the ring is cursed, mate.”

Vicky Pattison and John Noble in happier times.
Vicky Pattison and John Noble in happier times. Picture: Instagram

However, Vicky is finding the process of having financial discussions with John difficult, explaining, “I haven't wanted to see him, it's still very raw and very sore and the thought of sitting down with him to discuss our financials is making me very anxious and very stressed. I don't think I'm ready for that."

Vicky admitted that it was a blessing that things hadn’t gone further between the two of them before she found out about him cheating on her in Dubai.

She explained, “Luckily for us we were at the cusp of doing things, we had a lucky escape."We owned the house in Newcastle for a year together. It's my house now and I kicked him out the day I found out."

Here’s hoping Vick’s luck will change once she gets rid of the “cursed” ring for good!

