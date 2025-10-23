Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off

23 October 2025, 13:00 | Updated: 23 October 2025, 13:04

Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off
Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Gen V season 3? Here's what the cast and creators have said about the future of The Boys spin-off.

We know that The Boys season 5 is the show's final season but what about Gen V? Will there be a Gen V season 3?

After weeks of Supe mischief and mayhem, Gen V season 2 has officially ended. This season saw Marie Mareau try to track down her sister all while facing the wrath of Dean Cipher. However, everything turned upside down in episode 7 when Marie discovered that Dean Cipher was really being mind-controlled by God U founder Thomas Godolkin.

With Gen V season 2 ending with a bang and multiple unanswered questions, you may be wondering if there will be more episodes. Taking this into consideration, we've collated everything we know so far about the Gen V season 3 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the future of The Boys spin-off on Prime video.

Watch Gen V season 2 trailer

Has Gen V been renewed for season 3 by Prime?

For the time being, Prime is yet to announce if Gen V season 3 is in the works. However, this doesn't mean that Gen V is over just yet. Prime often wait weeks or months after a show has finished airing before deciding to renew them for more seasons. As season 2 has only just finished airing, season 3 could be announced in the coming days.

Gen V developer Eric Kripke has also teased that he has plans for season 3. Speaking to RadioTimes, he said: "It's a very traditional television business answer, which is it's going to depend on the ratings when it's all said and done."

Eric added: "We have more Gen V story to tell. We have a really fun pitch for season 3. I really hope we get to do it, but that is up to the audience and the television gods."

When does Gen V season 3 come out?

Until Gen V season 3 is confirmed by Prime, we won't know a Gen V season 3 release date. However, there was a two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2. If Gen V season 3 follows the same pattern, it could possibly return in September 2026. We will likely have a clearer idea if/when production starts.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Gen V season 3 is in the works.

Who will be in the Gen V season 3 cast?

Based on how Gen V season 2 ends, we imagine that most of the main cast would return for Gen V season 3. If so, we expect the following names to come back for a future season:

  • Jaz Sinclair - Marie Moreau
  • Lizze Broadway - Emma Meyer
  • Maddie Phillips - Cate Dunlap
  • London Thor & Derek Luh - Jordan Li
  • Asa German - Sam Riordan
  • Sean Patrick Thomas - Polarity
  • Keeya King - Annabeth

As for Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher) and Ethan Slater (Thomas Godolkin), we imagine that neither will be back due to both characters dying in the Gen V season 2 finale.

We also imagine that many side characters will return along with brand new cast members.

What will happen in Gen V season 3?

Plot details for Gen V season 3 are currently under wraps. When asked if he can reveal anything about it, developer Eric Kripke told RadioTimes: "I absolutely positively cannot." However, Eric also made clear that there is no reason why Gen V can't continue on beyond The Boys officially ending.

Eric said: "There can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it’s vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue."

Will Gen V merge with The Boys?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Kripke has confirmed that the Gen V cast will appear in the final season of The Boys. He said: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season 2 that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there’s now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight."

He continued: "They’re really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that The Boys is about The Boys, and Gen V is about Gen V. The characters provide crucial assists, but it’s still about The Boys."

Is there a Gen V season 3 trailer?

There are no Gen V season 3 trailers at the moment but we'll update you if and when there are any.

