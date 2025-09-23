Here's what time Gen V season 2 episode 4 comes out

Gen V season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

What time does Gen V season 2 episode 4 come out? Here is the release time in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gen V is officially back but what time does Gen V season 2 episode 4 come out? Scroll down to see the release time.

Ever since Gen V started airing on Prime, fans have been obsessed with The Boys spin-off. Set at Godolkin university, Gen V follows Marie Moreau as she becomes entangled in various mysteries at the college and beyond. In season 2, Marie and her friends return to Godolkin after being detained for trying to expose the school and chaos ensues.

Just like season 1, episodes of Gen V air weekly on prime at the exact same time globally (12AM PT). However, the release time in your country will differ depending on your time zone so we've collated a list of release times for episode 4 and beyond so you can plan exactly when you're going to watch the rest of the episodes.

When does the next episode of Gen V come out?

Watch the teaser for GEN V season 2

Gen V season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

All eight episodes of Gen V season 2 will drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of Gen V season 2 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

Gen V season 2 episode 4 will be released on Wednesday September 24th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does the next episode of Gen V come out? Picture: Prime

When do new episodes of Gen V season 2 come out?

The first three episodes of Gen V season 2 were released together on Wednesday September 17th. As for the rest of the episodes, they are all scheduled to drop one by one on a weekly basis. The final episode of season 2 will air on Wednesday October 22nd.

All of Gen V season 2's episode titles have been revealed except for Episode 6.Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release dates:

Episode 1: 'New Year, New U' - September 17th

Episode 2: 'Justice Never Forgets' - September 17th

Episode 3: 'H Is for Human' - September 17th

Episode 4: 'Bags' - September 24th

Episode 5: 'The Kids Are Not All Right' - October 1st

Episode 6: 'TBC' - October 8th

Episode 7: 'Hell Week' - October 15th

Episode 8: 'Trojan' - October 22nd

What do you think? Are you enjoying Gen V season 2 so far?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.