Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

21 October 2025, 17:39

Gen V season 2 episode 7 features a game-changing surprise involving Dean Cipher and Thomas Godolkin.

Gen V's Eric Kripke has opened up about season 2 episode 7's plot twist and how he felt about people figuring it out.

Just like The Boys, Gen V is known for shocking viewers with wild scenes and storyline developments. Season 2 is no different. Over the course of the past seven episodes, we've seen everything from supes coming out of other supes' buttholes (literally) to Marie Moreau finding out that her estranged sister Annabeth is a supe just like her (!!!).

Gen V season 2 episode 7 ups the ante with a major Thomas Godolkin twist. However, Gen V developer Eric Kripke has revealed that he was "irritated" when he realised that fans had worked out the storyline surrounding the Ethan Slater character before the episode even aired.

Is Dean Cipher Thomas Godolkin in Gen V?

In Gen V season 2, Marie and the rest of the supes discover that Dean Cipher isn't who we think he is. He's a regular human being who's being mind controlled by God U founder Thomas Godolkin. On top of that, the burned body in Cipher's home is Godolkin and Marie revives him not knowing that he's been controlling Cipher all along.

The twist came as a shock to many viewers but some figured out that the burned body was Ethan Slater's character in the early episodes. Reacting, Eric told The Wrap: "I’m well aware that a lot of the fans online have been picking apart the clues and got on the right scent. I give them credit. In the same breath, I’m irritated.”

Discussing the twist, he added: "[It was] just a super cool twist [and] just a really fun notion that this whole time you think Hamish is the bad guy, and then it turns out that the bad guy is actually Thomas Godolkin, which is the first person you saw the whole season."

Eric said it was important to "bring it all back to just the guy who founded the place in the first place".

What do you think? Did you figure out the twist?

