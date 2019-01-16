Gemma Collins Debuts New Look Amid Dancing On Ice Drama

16 January 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 12:36

Gemma Collins is rocking a brand new 'do.
Gemma Collins is rocking a brand new 'do. Picture: instagram

The GC has a brand new look.

Dancing On Ice's Gemma Collins has been plagued by rumours she’s been acting like a ‘diva’ on the ITV show this week.

However, it looks like the reality star, who was reportedly left fuming by comments Holly Willoughby made about her, is ready to start a fresh with a brand new hairstyle.

The Highs And Lows Of Gemma Collins & James 'Arg' Argent's Relationship

The TOWIE favourite uploaded a snap of her brand new look on Instagram alongside the caption: “Thank you @lauralouisemua for getting me glam for today. Busy day London Town, I love you. Looking forward to dinner with my babe @themattevers tonight.”

According to reports, Gemma has been left ‘devastated’ by the bad press this week and is convinced ‘there’s a conspiracy’ to boot her out of the competition.

A source told a tabloid: “She's devastated by everything that's been said and is threatening to quit. She's feeling there's a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015.

James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?
Rob Kardashian has been open with his weight loss journey over the years

Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?
Love Island's Jess Hayes pregnant

Love Island Jessica Hayes Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend Dan Lawry And Baby Details Revealed
Olivia Attwood's robbed of luxury goods at house with boyfriend Bradley Dack

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Robbed Of Luxury Cars & Watches By 'Disgusting' Thieves
Megan Barton-Hanson has been feuding with the pro skater.

Megan Barton-Hanson Branded A ‘Hypocrite’ By Followers As Feud With Vanessa Bauer Rages On

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg
Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019

Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed
Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself
Sex Education viewers confused at the American style high school in Wales

Netflix's Sex Education: Why Does The British Comedy Feel So American?