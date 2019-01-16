Gemma Collins Debuts New Look Amid Dancing On Ice Drama

On Air Now
16 January 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 12:36
The GC has a brand new look.
Dancing On Ice's Gemma Collins has been plagued by rumours she’s been acting like a ‘diva’ on the ITV show this week.
However, it looks like the reality star, who was reportedly left fuming by comments Holly Willoughby made about her, is ready to start a fresh with a brand new hairstyle.
The TOWIE favourite uploaded a snap of her brand new look on Instagram alongside the caption: “Thank you @lauralouisemua for getting me glam for today. Busy day London Town, I love you. Looking forward to dinner with my babe @themattevers tonight.”
According to reports, Gemma has been left ‘devastated’ by the bad press this week and is convinced ‘there’s a conspiracy’ to boot her out of the competition.
A source told a tabloid: “She's devastated by everything that's been said and is threatening to quit. She's feeling there's a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star.”
