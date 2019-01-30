Gemma Collins Denies Faking Her Dancing On Ice Fall And Says She Could Have “Smashed Out” Her Teeth

30 January 2019, 12:05

Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall.
Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star revealed that she doesn’t remember the fall, only coming to on the ice.

Gemma Collins has been recovering following her horrific fall during Dancing On Ice last weekend, and has hit back at trolls who claimed she is lying about blacking out during her fall.

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

She revealed to the tabloids, “It definitely wasn’t faked, one million per cent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

“I didn’t fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground. What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

“It was so weird. I don’t think I tripped, I think I blacked out.”

Gemma was left with a very bruised knee following the brutal face plant, but is trying to make sure she is well enough to take to the ice this weekend.

She told fans on Instagram, “Be back Sunday guys don’t worry, nothing is going to stop me your support is overwhelming and keeping me going #nopainnogain physio is going well and will be ok”.

Despite being marked lowest by the judges, Gemma has been a crowd favourite and has sailed through the public vote each week.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this weekend – though hopefully there won’t be any more falls!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

ASOS are hitting back on 'serial returners'

ASOS May Be Blacklisting ‘Serial Returners’ After Scanning Social Media Accounts
Wes and Megan are no more.

Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed
Everything you need to know about Lizzo and her latest track 'Juice'

Lizzo: Everything You Need To Know About Her And Her New Song 'Juice'
Halsey and Ariana Grande send each other supportive messages.

Halsey’s Not Here For People Comparing Her To Ariana Grande While Male Artists Are All The Same
Wes Nelson's suffered a bad fall during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed

Little Mix

Tom Wotton is a castaway on Shipwrecked 2019

Shipwrecked 2019's Tom Wotton - Age, Job, Instagram & Possible Romance
Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande