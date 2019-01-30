Gemma Collins Denies Faking Her Dancing On Ice Fall And Says She Could Have “Smashed Out” Her Teeth

Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star revealed that she doesn’t remember the fall, only coming to on the ice.

Gemma Collins has been recovering following her horrific fall during Dancing On Ice last weekend, and has hit back at trolls who claimed she is lying about blacking out during her fall.

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

She revealed to the tabloids, “It definitely wasn’t faked, one million per cent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand.

“I didn’t fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground. What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

“It was so weird. I don’t think I tripped, I think I blacked out.”

Gemma was left with a very bruised knee following the brutal face plant, but is trying to make sure she is well enough to take to the ice this weekend.

She told fans on Instagram, “Be back Sunday guys don’t worry, nothing is going to stop me your support is overwhelming and keeping me going #nopainnogain physio is going well and will be ok”.

Despite being marked lowest by the judges, Gemma has been a crowd favourite and has sailed through the public vote each week.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this weekend – though hopefully there won’t be any more falls!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News