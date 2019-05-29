Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab For Stress And Alcohol

Kit Harington has been checked into rehab. Picture: Getty

The Game of Thrones star has checked himself into rehab due to stress and alcohol ahead of the show's series finale.

Kit Harington - who was blamed by Jacob Anderson for leaving that coffee cup in Game of Thrones - has reportedly checked into rehabilitation for stress and alcohol use.

Multiple sources have said that the series finale of Game of Thrones "really hit him hard", and he has since checked himself into a luxury health retreat in Connecticut.

The 32-year-old actor has been undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy and psychological coaching to beat the stress he has been enduring during the eighth of Game of Thrones.

His wife, Rose Leslie - who he met on the set of GoT - is said to be "extremely supportive" of her husband, as it was rumoured that the end hit Kit hard.

Kit Harington has gone to rehab over stress and alcohol. Picture: Getty

"He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?," said a friend close to the Jon Snow actor.

A rep has said "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."