WATCH: Jacob Anderson (AKA Grey Worm) Blames Kit Harington For Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup

The actor who portrays Grey Worm in the fantasy series, Game of Thrones, has defended Emilia Clarke after she was blamed for leaving the infamous coffee cup in one filmed scene.

Jacob Anderson - who's known for playing Grey Worm in Game of Thrones - joined the coffee cup-gate debate, with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After Sophie Turner blamed Emilia Clarke, while chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob said "It wasn't necessarily Emilia's."

"I'm gonna stand up for Emilia. If you look at the perspective, it could have been Kit's [Harington]", continued the 28-year-old star.

He went on to explain "'Cause Kit was sat next to [Emilia Clarke]," before sticking up for his co-star who plays Daenerys Targaryen.

Jacob also spoke to Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay about his time filming Game of Thrones, and admitted that it wasn't the "greatest show ever made", and that it wasn't his favourite show.

"I really love the show. I love watching it, but it's not my favourite show," confessed Anderson.