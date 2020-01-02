Friends' Emma Actress Jokes She’s Finally Woken From Her Nap After Chandler’s Hilarious Comment In 2003

The actress who played Emma on Friends joked she'd finally woken from her nap. Picture: Noelle Sheldon/Instagram / Netflix/YouTube

The actress who played Emma in Friends just made the best joke of 2020.

We reckon the young actress who played baby Emma in Friends from 2003 to 2004, Noelle Sheldon, was waiting years to make this joke.

And it went down a treat with life-long Friends fans.

There’s A Friends Eyeshadow Palette And The Colours Are Actually Perfect

In an episode which aired 17 years ago, Chandler said in a video message to future Emma: “It’s the year 2020, are you still enjoying your nap?” as the group awaited the tot to wake up so they could celebrate her first birthday.

No doubt waiting her entire life to make this aptly-timed joke, the actress who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter took to Instagram to say she’d finally woken up from her nap.

Alongside a Photoshopped selfie to make it look like she was in Central Perk, Noelle wrote: “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Fans of the show absolutely loved Noelle’s upload, with one person hailing the star “the CEO of naps”.

“Finally,” added another, as one more commented: “Glad you finally woke up it’s been long enough.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Petition for the friends cast to reunite and show Emma the tape! happy new year.”

In the iconic scene, the group are getting frustrated waiting for Emma to wake up, with Monica and Chandler delaying their romantic weekend away to celebrate the youngster’s birthday.

To kill the time, Ross asks his pals to record messages for their daughter for her to watch back on her 18th birthday.

Monica adds in the hilarious moment: “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler by the way, you may not recognise us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years!”

“We used to be married but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unravelled – because of you,” Chandler chimes in. “Happy Birthday.”

The entire series of Friends will apparently be taken off of Netflix this year, so it's time to get binge-watching!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite TV Shows