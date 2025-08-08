Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

8 August 2025, 06:15

Lindsay Lohan makes a return as a Y2K ICON in ‘Freakier Friday’

By Kathryn Knight

Queen of noughties nostalgia, Lindsay Lohan gave her take on the Y2K aesthetic alongside Freakier Friday co-star Julia Butters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby sat down with Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters ahead of the new Freaky Friday sequel movie, Freakier Friday, to get their thoughts on all things noughties.

Dressed on theme in a Juicy Couture tracksuit, Sian showed the stars a collection of Y2K memorabilia, from wired headphones and heartthrobs (Chad Michael Murray) to scented glitter pens and piercing your own ears.

Lindsay, 39, the queen of noughties fashion and film, and rising movie star Julia, 16, had to decide whether it was a 'yay' or 'nay' in terms of keeping each item.

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis return in the Freaky Friday sequel
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis return in the Freaky Friday sequel. Picture: Alamy

The actors also opened up on what it was like to film Freakier Friday so many years after the original, with Lindsay saying she still relates to her character, especially after becoming a mum herself.

The plot sees Anna and Tess 22 years after their original identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, who also find themselves at the centre of the body swap nightmare.

Freakier Friday is out now in cinemas.

