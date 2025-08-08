Freakier Friday's Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto take on a chaotic mystery interview

Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto talk Freaky Friday 3, fan edits and their most iconic on-screen moments.

Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto are officially all in for Freaky Friday 3 and they have some cast suggestions.

To celebrate the release of the new Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, we got the film's heartthrobs Chad Michael Murray (Jake) and Manny Jacinto (Eric) to take on a ~mystery~ interview. From which stars they'd like to body-swap with in a potential Freakiest Friday to their dream character fan edit song choices, they did not hold back.

Chad and Manny even revealed which moment in their careers fans come up to them the most about and The Good Place, A Cinderella Story and One Tree Hill all get mentions. In fact, Chad even reveals if he thinks Tristan and Rory from Gilmore Girls should have been endgame once and for all.

Hit play on the video below to check out the full Capital Buzz interview with Chad and Manny and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

Freakier Friday is available to watch in cinemas now.

