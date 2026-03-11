Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate

Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate. Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Showrunner Jess Brownell has spoken out again following backlash directed at Francesca and Michaela's upcoming queer love story.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has shut down racist and homophobic backlash directed at actresses Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, as Francesca's upcoming season explores her queer love story with Michaela Stirling.

If you’ve read Julia Quinn’s books and watched season 4, you’ll know that Francesca experiences a devastating loss when her husband, John Stirling, passes away. However, she later finds love again and eventually marries John’s cousin, Michael.

However, in the Netflix series, Michael has now been changed to Michaela, and Francesca's upcoming romance will be explored as a same-sex relationship.

Masali's Michaela plays a much bigger part in season 4 and now, Jess has slammed the horrible comments directed at the stars.

Bridgerton viewers first met Michaela in season 3. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jess discussed the public's changing opinion of the couple as we get closer to their season. She said: "There’s no place for racism, homophobia, or any kind of bigotry in the Bridgerton universe.

"This world is all about inclusivity and love, and I want only for Masali [Baduza] and Hannah [Dodd] and every person in this cast to receive love and positivity."

She added: "If people are frustrated with the adaptation, that’s fair, but keep it off Masali’s page, keep it off Hannah’s page, and keep it focused on the creative."

Reflecting on Francesca's upcoming season, Jess said: "Let’s not make it about the queerness of the show because it’s so important for people to get to feel like their love story is included."

Despite the criticism, Jess has loved seeing fans "rallying around" the pair, and she's excited to see their "love increase" when they get around to tell their story.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has previously spoken out about backlash from fans. Picture: Netflix

Jess responded to backlash about Francesca's upcoming love story when Penelope and Colin's season aired back in 2024, the season in which viewers first met Michaela.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Jess explained that Bridgerton author Julia Quinn had approved of making the change. She said: "In, for example, deciding to tell a queer story with Francesca, I spoke with Julia Quinn, I got her blessing."

Jess also reflected that you're "never going to please every single side of the fan base", and that there would always be a side of the fandom who're disappointed to see their "favourite characters changed".

