Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate

11 March 2026, 15:56

Bridgerton Francesca and Michaela pictured.
Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate. Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Showrunner Jess Brownell has spoken out again following backlash directed at Francesca and Michaela's upcoming queer love story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has shut down racist and homophobic backlash directed at actresses Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, as Francesca's upcoming season explores her queer love story with Michaela Stirling.

If you’ve read Julia Quinn’s books and watched season 4, you’ll know that Francesca experiences a devastating loss when her husband, John Stirling, passes away. However, she later finds love again and eventually marries John’s cousin, Michael.

However, in the Netflix series, Michael has now been changed to Michaela, and Francesca's upcoming romance will be explored as a same-sex relationship.

Masali's Michaela plays a much bigger part in season 4 and now, Jess has slammed the horrible comments directed at the stars.

Michaela pictured in Bridgerton Season 3.
Bridgerton viewers first met Michaela in season 3. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jess discussed the public's changing opinion of the couple as we get closer to their season. She said: "There’s no place for racism, homophobia, or any kind of bigotry in the Bridgerton universe.

"This world is all about inclusivity and love, and I want only for Masali [Baduza] and Hannah [Dodd] and every person in this cast to receive love and positivity."

She added: "If people are frustrated with the adaptation, that’s fair, but keep it off Masali’s page, keep it off Hannah’s page, and keep it focused on the creative."

Reflecting on Francesca's upcoming season, Jess said: "Let’s not make it about the queerness of the show because it’s so important for people to get to feel like their love story is included."

Despite the criticism, Jess has loved seeing fans "rallying around" the pair, and she's excited to see their "love increase" when they get around to tell their story.

Bridgerton Francesca and Michaela pictured talking.
Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has previously spoken out about backlash from fans. Picture: Netflix

Jess responded to backlash about Francesca's upcoming love story when Penelope and Colin's season aired back in 2024, the season in which viewers first met Michaela.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Jess explained that Bridgerton author Julia Quinn had approved of making the change. She said: "In, for example, deciding to tell a queer story with Francesca, I spoke with Julia Quinn, I got her blessing."

Jess also reflected that you're "never going to please every single side of the fan base", and that there would always be a side of the fandom who're disappointed to see their "favourite characters changed".

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Millie pictured on podcast and Millie, Chloe and Lucinda from 2021.

Love Island’s Millie finally addresses claims Lucinda hooked up with Liam or Toby

Love Island

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals reason why she nearly QUIT the show again

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud share statement against fan hate

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud condemn fans sending hate to the cast

MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson promo image and pictured at a dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott

MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons

MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits