Why Francesca Farago’s Love Is Blind: After The Altar Outfit Is Trending

Francesca Farago's outfit from Love is Blind is trending. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram / Netflix

By Capital FM

Francesca Farago crashed the Love is Blind reunion, but her unexpected arrival isn’t the only thing fans are talking about.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago was invited to Love is Blind: After the Altar by rumoured former fling Damian Powers, crashing the party after having lunch with Giannina Gibelli’s now-ex boyfriend.

Giannina and Francesca had a sort of showdown as she told her: “That’s my man” and the model ended up leaving after feeling uncomfortable.

What Happened With Mark, LC And Jessica After Love Is Blind? A Timeline Of Events

A fuming Gi even said: “Does she know that she’s on the wrong Netflix show?”

Damian Powers invited Francesca Farago to the Love is Blind reunion. Picture: Netflix

Francesca Farago wore a slightly more casual outfit than the Love is Blind stars. Picture: Netflix

A few of the Love is Blind stars were introduced to Francesca, with Diamond Jack hilariously swerving her, but it wasn’t just her awkward arrival that had fans talking.

Francesca’s outfit became a talking point of its own after she arrived at the black tie event in flared trousers, a crop top and a fur jacket.

Damian clearly hadn’t given his pal the formal memo and she even commented on how beautifully everyone was dressed when she stepped out of the lift.

Meanwhile, Giannina and her co-stars came clad in sparkling ballgowns, mini dresses and tailored suits.

Giannina Gibelli was not happy about Francesca Farago's presence at the Love is Blind reunion. Picture: Netflix

Days after Altar the Altar aired, Giannina announced she and Damian had split and she recently addressed Francesca’s arrival at the party.

She told E!: "Me and Damian, we weren't in a good place.

"Maybe that's why he felt like he had to bring somebody along. [We] were dating for two and a half years, so he knew it was coming after that. He knew that I wasn't going to let him get away with it that easily."

Giannina continued: “When I was talking to [Francesca], I didn't know if she was just really out of the loop, or she was just trying to be nice to me, but I felt like she was getting mixed signals too. You just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. It just felt really off to me."

The Love is Blind contestants got dressed up for the reunion. Picture: Netflix

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers have split. Picture: Netflix

Francesca told Damian before she left the party she wasn’t aware he and Giannina were still serious at the time and would never have got involved if she’d known the extent of their situation.

The THTH star is yet to speak out on what happened with her and Damian after they filmed the Love is Blind reunion, or whether they’re still even friends.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital