Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Francesca infertile? Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Here's how the Netflix series may change her storyline from the books.

Bridgerton season 4 dives deeper into Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling's marriage and fertility struggles, but does she ever end up having children?

Throughout season 4, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John (Victor Alli) struggle to conceive after one year of marriage and Francesca grows worried that she's the problem because she's not reaching her "pinnacle".

Season 4 part 2 features a devastating blow for Francesca which changes the course of her life completely. That blow sets Francesca's story in motion in Julia Quinn's When He Was Wicked but with the Netflix series making a huge change to Fran's love story, it looks like things will be very different to what happens in the books.

If you're looking for spoilers on whether Francesca ends up having children, and whether she'll have them in the show, here's your answer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 4 part 2 and When He Was Wicked

Francesca and John sadly never end up having children in the books or the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton season 4 episode 6, John Stirling sadly dies after going for a nap to try and quell his headache.

After his death, Francesca declares that she is pregnant with his child and is thrilled by the fact that John has left her with a "gift". However, she's later examined by a doctor and in a heartbreaking scene, we find out that she is not actually pregnant at all.

Later in the season she breaks down in Violet Bridgerton's arms, heartbroken that she hasn't been able to give John an heir to the Kilmartin estate.

In the book, it's slightly different—Francesca sadly experiences a miscarriage after John's death—but the show does end up remaining true to the fact that Fran and John tragically never have children together.

Francesca Bridgerton ends up having two children with Michael Stirling, but the Netflix series has now gender-swapped the character. Picture: Netflix

Is Francesca Bridgerton infertile?

In her book, Francesca does end up having children with Michael Stirling, John's cousin, but she struggles for many years to conceive. Eventually, the couple welcome a son called John and a daughter called Janet.

However, it's unclear how the series will address this part of Francesca's storyline due to the fact that Michael has been gender-swapped to become Michaela.

Will it all be explored in season 5? Well, it sounds like Francesca's main character moment may actually take place in season 6. In an interview with The LA Times, showrunner Jess Brownell shared that the show will spend quite a while processing the loss of John and the impact it has on Francesca and Michaela.

"Grief is not a one and done nor is it a linear process," she said. "We feel tremendous love and respect for the relationship that Francesca and John had, so we’re not done processing that grief."

