Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

26 February 2026, 20:33

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?
Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Francesca infertile? Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Here's how the Netflix series may change her storyline from the books.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 4 dives deeper into Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling's marriage and fertility struggles, but does she ever end up having children?

Throughout season 4, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John (Victor Alli) struggle to conceive after one year of marriage and Francesca grows worried that she's the problem because she's not reaching her "pinnacle".

Season 4 part 2 features a devastating blow for Francesca which changes the course of her life completely. That blow sets Francesca's story in motion in Julia Quinn's When He Was Wicked but with the Netflix series making a huge change to Fran's love story, it looks like things will be very different to what happens in the books.

If you're looking for spoilers on whether Francesca ends up having children, and whether she'll have them in the show, here's your answer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 4 part 2 and When He Was Wicked

Francesca and John sadly never end up having children in the books or the Netflix series
Francesca and John sadly never end up having children in the books or the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton season 4 episode 6, John Stirling sadly dies after going for a nap to try and quell his headache.

After his death, Francesca declares that she is pregnant with his child and is thrilled by the fact that John has left her with a "gift". However, she's later examined by a doctor and in a heartbreaking scene, we find out that she is not actually pregnant at all.

Later in the season she breaks down in Violet Bridgerton's arms, heartbroken that she hasn't been able to give John an heir to the Kilmartin estate.

In the book, it's slightly different—Francesca sadly experiences a miscarriage after John's death—but the show does end up remaining true to the fact that Fran and John tragically never have children together.

Francesca Bridgerton ends up having two children with Michael Stirling, but the Netflix series has now gender-swapped the character
Francesca Bridgerton ends up having two children with Michael Stirling, but the Netflix series has now gender-swapped the character. Picture: Netflix

Is Francesca Bridgerton infertile?

In her book, Francesca does end up having children with Michael Stirling, John's cousin, but she struggles for many years to conceive. Eventually, the couple welcome a son called John and a daughter called Janet.

However, it's unclear how the series will address this part of Francesca's storyline due to the fact that Michael has been gender-swapped to become Michaela.

Will it all be explored in season 5? Well, it sounds like Francesca's main character moment may actually take place in season 6. In an interview with The LA Times, showrunner Jess Brownell shared that the show will spend quite a while processing the loss of John and the impact it has on Francesca and Michaela.

"Grief is not a one and done nor is it a linear process," she said. "We feel tremendous love and respect for the relationship that Francesca and John had, so we’re not done processing that grief."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Love Island All Stars' Jack promo image and pictured hugging Sher.

Love Island All Stars’ Jack Keating sparks Sher Suarez split rumours

Love Island

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton remarry? Here's what happens in the books

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses reason for Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more

MAFS Australia's Joel Moses promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Joel's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits