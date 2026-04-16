Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans

Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans. Picture: Getty, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande's Glinda voice is gone in the brand new Focker-In-Law trailer.

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A new Ariana Grande film is on the way and people are losing it over her voice in the first official Focker-In-Law trailer.

If you followed the press tours for both Wicked movies, you may have noticed that Ariana Grande's real-life speaking voice changed a little. Fans first picked up on it when Ariana started promoting 'Eternal Sunshine' in 2024 and a clip of her voice fluctuating in an interview with Penn Badgley on PodCrushed in June of that year went viral.

In the past, Ariana spoke in a low register but her voice became higher and more similar to Glinda's. Speaking about her voice on the Smartless podcast, Ariana said it's "natural". She then revealed: "If I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I'll place [my voice] a little higher. I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve."

Now, Ariana has made her first on screen appearance outside of Wicked as Olivia Jones in Focker-in-Law and fans are in shock. Glinda's voice is gone and Ariana is now speaking in a voice more similar to her original tone.

Focker-In-Law | Official Trailer

In the first Focker-in-Law trailer, Ariana can be seen taking a lie detector test as Olivia and people were quick to spot that she speaks in a noticeably lower pitch than Glinda. Of course, this is commonplace for actors when switching roles but people couldn't get over how similar Olivia sounds to Ariana in old interviews.

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: "Genuinely gasped hearing her speak without the Glinda voice for the first time in 3 years."

Someone also wrote: "her normal speaking voice is so tea oh how i've missed her."

Another simply said: "HER VOICE??".

Genuinely gasped hearing her speak without the Glinda voice for the first time in 3 years https://t.co/WXlHHJfu7J pic.twitter.com/Jhx47q8tFu — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) April 16, 2026

her normal speaking voice is so tea oh how i've missed her https://t.co/b5azzI0AjM — #1 angel (@BLAMElTONYOU) April 16, 2026

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Ariana has just changed the voice for the role or if her pitch has changed irl too.

What do you think? Are you excited for Focker-In-Law?

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