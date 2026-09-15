Who is favourite to win Big Brother UK 2026? Winner odds revealed

15 September 2026, 21:05

Big Brother 2026 has filled the famous house with plenty of fun personalities to watch this year
Big Brother 2026 has filled the famous house with plenty of fun personalities to watch this year. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

AJ Odudu and Will Best introduced us to the brand-new Big Brother UK cast and the nation are already picking their favourite to win.

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Big Brother UK has returned to our TV screens with a new and interesting bunch of housemates for 2026.

All settling into the house, we have the likes of housewife Rochelle, bartender Millie, student Charlotte and administrative apprentice Samuel all hoping to win over the nation and win a generous £100,000 prize fund.

But even though we're only days into the new series on ITV2, it seems a favourite to win has already began to emerge.

With 16 personalities all mixed into one house, over the next eight weeks we'll get to see all parts of their characters shine as well as the return of the brutal evictions.

Big Brother UK contestant Philip has becoe the favourite to win after two nights in the house
Big Brother UK contestant Philip has becoe the favourite to win after two nights in the house. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win Big Brother 2026?

Based on the first lot of bookie odds, there are a few housemates standing out to viewers and have become the early frontrunners to win the show.

Liverpool's Philip Regan, a social media content creator, has already emerged as a Big Brother favourite thanks to his fun personality.

After being in the house just days, he has winners odds of 5/1 according to bet365 News.

The self-described "Queen of Scotty Road" is a TikTok star and had a huge loyal fan base before going into the Big Brother UK house.

However, despite being the favourite housemate right now, he has some strong competition from young Samuel and Charlotte, who made an iconic entrance on launch night.

Big Brother contestant Charlotte also won over viewers after her TV debut
Big Brother contestant Charlotte also won over viewers after her TV debut. Picture: ITV

The latest Big Brother winner odds are:

  • Philip 7/2
  • Samuel 9/2
  • Charlotte 5/1
  • Rob 10/1
  • Chelsey 10/1
  • Millie 10/1
  • Yasmin 10/1
  • Harry 10/1
  • Frankie 12/1
  • Pauline 12/1
  • Rhianna 14/1
  • Omar 14/1
  • Lynx 25/1
  • Johanne 25/1
  • Rochelle 33/1

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