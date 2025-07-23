Exclusive

Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

23 July 2025, 16:10 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 16:15

Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview
Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach take on a mystery interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you give Pedro Pascal a Mister Fantastic-themed stretchy sticky hand toy, he will absolutely slap his co-stars with it.

To celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we sat down with Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) for a ~mystery~ interview.

From their dream character edit songs to the random things they'd like to ban forever (not Joseph coming for the group text!), the dream team even reveal what roles they'd take if they were in a heist crew.

Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby play with Pedro Pascal's stretchy hand toy
Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby play with Pedro Pascal's stretchy hand toy. Picture: Capital Buzz

Hit play on the video below to watch the full Capital Buzz interview with Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph and Ebon and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas July 24, 2025.

Fantastic Four Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Watch more mystery interviews from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Love Island's Michael Griffiths in a romantic embrace with EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar

Love Island's Michael Griffiths officially confirms romance with EastEnders actress

Love Island

Islanders attend LI Fest after villa accident

Love Island star rushed to hospital after gruesome villa accident

Love Island

Love Island's Blu Chegini has a second chance at finding love in the villa

Love Island Blu Chegini: Age, job, secret talent and who he was coupled up with revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira and Harry prove their relationship is not done yet

Love Island first looks shows Harry making shocking moves with Shakira

Love Island

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Megan Forte Clarke is re-entering the villa as a bombshell in the 2025 series

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, and who she was coupled up with in the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits