Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

23 July 2025, 16:10 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 16:15
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach take on a mystery interview.
If you give Pedro Pascal a Mister Fantastic-themed stretchy sticky hand toy, he will absolutely slap his co-stars with it.
To celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we sat down with Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) for a ~mystery~ interview.
From their dream character edit songs to the random things they'd like to ban forever (not Joseph coming for the group text!), the dream team even reveal what roles they'd take if they were in a heist crew.
Hit play on the video below to watch the full Capital Buzz interview with Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph and Ebon and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!
The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas July 24, 2025.
