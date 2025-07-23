Exclusive

Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach take on a mystery interview.

If you give Pedro Pascal a Mister Fantastic-themed stretchy sticky hand toy, he will absolutely slap his co-stars with it.

To celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we sat down with Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) for a ~mystery~ interview.

From their dream character edit songs to the random things they'd like to ban forever (not Joseph coming for the group text!), the dream team even reveal what roles they'd take if they were in a heist crew.

Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby play with Pedro Pascal's stretchy hand toy. Picture: Capital Buzz

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas July 24, 2025.

