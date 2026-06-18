Every Year After season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
18 June 2026, 15:13 | Updated: 18 June 2026, 15:15
Will there be an Every Year After season 2? Here's everything we know about the future of the Prime series.
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Every Year After has left fans wanting more but is Every Year After season 2 in the works and when does it come out?
Ever since Prime Video revealed that they were adapting Carley Fortune's book Every Summer After into a show, fans have been desperate to watch it and Every Year After does not disappoint. The hit series follows on-off lovers Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett) as they're forced to reconnect after years of not talking to each other.
Every Year After season 1 leaves fans on a massive cliffhanger but will there be a second season? Scroll down to find out everything we know about season 2 including the release date, cast details, book plot, trailers and much more.
When does Every Year After season 2 come out?
Will there be an Every Year After season 2?
For the time being, Prime Video are yet to reveal if Every Year After will be coming back for a second season. There is no need to worry just yet though. Prime tend to see how well their shows perform before renewing them. If season 1 gets a decent viewership, there's a good chance that Every Year After will get the green light for season 2.
When does Every Year After season 2 come out?
Until Every Year After is renewed, we won't know when season 2 is meant to come out. Based on Prime Video's usual release schedules, we imagine that Prime would intend to release season 2 in summer 2027. However, that will likely depend on filming scheduled and when the cast are available to shoot it.
WARNING: Every Year After season 2 spoilers below
Who is in the Every Year After season 2 cast?
Based on how Every Year After season 1 ends, we imagine that most of the main cast will be back for season 2. If so, we expect the following names will return for more Every Year After antics alongside some new faces.
- Sadie Soverall - Percy
- Matt Cornett - Sam
- Aurora Perrineau - Chantal
- Abigail Cowen - Delilah
- Joseph Chiu - Jordie
Will Charlie be in Every Year After season 2?
Every Year After season 1 finishes with a huge cliffhanger. Charlie sees an old photo of himself with Sam and Percy on the lake and appears to suffer from either a panic attack or heart attack in the final scene.
Based on the Every Summer After books, we imagine that Charlie will survive so Michael Bradway will likely be back.
What happens in the Every Year After season 2 book?
Every Year After is based on the book Every Summer After and it covers most of the story from the original novel but key scenes like Percy proposing to Sam after they resolve things at the end are missing. Could Percy and Sam have an engagement storyline in season 2?
As for the second Every Summer After book, One Golden Summer switches focus to Charlie and his romance with a photographer named Alice. In fact, Alice took the photo that causes Charlie distress at the end of season 1.
We imagine that season 2 will follow Charlie and his romance with Alice with some more flashbacks, Percy and Sam drama and chaos in between.
Is there an Every Year After season 2 trailer?
Prime video are yet to release any Every Year After season 2 trailers but we'll update you as soon as there are any.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any Every Year After season 2 updates.
Read more Every Year After news here:
- Every Year After actress Sadie Soverall age, height, past roles, where she's from and more
- What did Percy and Sam fall out in Every Year After? The dark secret explained
- Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more
- Every Year After season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
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