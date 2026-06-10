Every Year After actress Sadie Soverall age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Every Year After actress Sadie Soverall age, height, past roles, where she's from and more. Picture: Getty, Prime

By Sam Prance

Who plays Percy in Every Year After? Here's everything you need to know about Sadie Soverall including her dating history and so much more.

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If you've seen Every Year After, chances are you're obsessed with Sadie Soverall and want to know more about her.

Based on the hit Carley Fortune book Every Summer After, Every Year After explores the on-off romance of childhood friends Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett) and the dramatic reason why they grew apart. The ex-couple are thrust back into each other's lives after Sam's mother dies and we gradually find out what really happened.

Sadie is the perfect person to bring Sadie to life and she's been acting for years.. With that in mind, here's everything that you need to know about her including her age, height, past roles, where she's from, dating history and more.

How old is Sadie Soverall? Picture: Getty

How old is Sadie Soverall?

Sadie Soverall's birthday is January 17th. This makes her a Capricorn. As for how old Sadie is, she was born in 2002 and is currently 24 years old. As for Percy, she's around 28 years old at the start of Every Year After and the show has regular flashbacks to when Sadie was younger and spending summers with Sam.

How tall is Sadie Soverall?

According to reports online, Sadie Soveral's height is 5 feet 5 inches tall which is 1.65 metres. In comparison, her Every Year After co-star Matt Cornet is 6 feet 2 inches which makes him 9 inches taller than Sadie.

What movies and TV shows has Sadie Soverall been in? Picture: Getty

Where is Sadie Soverall from? Is she British?

Sadie Soverall is British. She was born in Wandsworth in London and went to Parkgate House School and Emmanuel School as a child. Saidie was scouted after a talent agent saw her perform in a high school production of Twelfth Night and she then went on to acting professionally in films and TV shows in the UK, US and Ireland.

What movies and TV shows has Sadie Soverall been in?

There's a reason why you recognise Sadie, Before landing the coveted role of Percy, she played Beatrix in Fate: The Winx Saga alongside her Every Year After co-star Abigail Cowen. Sadie has also appeared in major movies like Saltburn and Finding Emily and she played Jessica in Channel 4 series The Gathering.

Is Sadie Soverall on Instagram?

Sadie Soverall is on Instagram under the username @sadiesoverall where she posts glimpses into her work, personal life and so much more.

Who is Sadie Soverall dating?

Sadie Soverall currently appears to be single. However, she could be dating someone in private.

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