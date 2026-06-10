What did Percy and Sam fall out in Every Year After? The dark secret explained

What did Percy and Sam fall out in Every Year After? The secret explained. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Every Year After revolves around exes Percy and Sam but why did they breakup? What did Percy do?

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If you're watching Every Year After, you might be wondering why Percy and Sam both stopped talking to each other.

Every Year After follows childhood besties Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett) and their on-off friendship and romance. At the start of the season, we learn that the pair have fallen out with each other but they're forced to reconnect when Sam's mother dies. As the show progresses, we also find out what happened between them.

So what happened between Percy and Sam? Scroll down to find out the reason why the former couple lost touch.

WARNING: EVERY YEAR AFTER SPOILERS BELOW

What did Percy do to Sam in Every Year After? Picture: Prime

What did Percy do to Sam in Every Year After?

In a flashback to 2011, we find out that Percy and Sam first met each other one summer by the lake and became quick friends. Within a few years, they started dating each other on-off with plenty of boyfriends and girlfriends in between. However, after one of their breakups, Percy stopped talking to Sam completely and they lost touch.

It's only near the end of season 1 that we learn why Percy stopped talking to Sam. In a flashback, Sam breaks up with Percy via email and Percy is so hurt that she ends up confiding in Sam's brother Charlie and the pair sleep together. Percy is so wracked by guilt that she cuts Sam out of her life.

Did Percy cheat with Charlie in Every Year After? Picture: Prime

When Percy starts spending time with Sam again ahead of his mother's funeral, sparks fly between them and it leads to Sam leaving his fiancé and wanting to get back together with Percy. Percy then finally confesses what happened and their relationship is thrown into chaos once more.

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