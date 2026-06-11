Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more

11 June 2026, 13:01

Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more
Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more. Picture: Getty Images, Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who plays Charlie Florek in Every Year After? Here's everything you need to know about Michael Bradway including where he's from and how he got engaged to his girlfriend.

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Seen Every Year After and want to know more about Michael Bradway who plays Charlie Florek? We're here to help.

Just like the Every Summer After books, Charlie Florek plays a major role in Every Year After. The series tells the story of Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) who is estranged from her childhood best friend and ex-boyfriend Sam Florek (Matt Cornett). Charlie is Sam's brother and the three characters reunite when Charlie and Sam's mother passes away.

Fans can't get enough of Michael Bradway's incredible portrayal of Charlie. With that in mind, we're here to help you get to know him. Scroll down for Michael's age, height, past roles, where he's from, who his fiancée is and more.

How old is Michael Bradway?
How old is Michael Bradway? Picture: Getty

How old is Michael Bradway?

Michael Bradway is 28 years old. He was born in 1998 and his birthday is December 30 which makes him a Capricorn. As for Michael's Every Year After character, Charlie Florek is around 31 years old in the present day timeline of Every Year After. Michael plays Charlie both as a teenager and an adult in the show.

How tall is Michael Bradway?

There's no official information regarding Michael Bradway's height online. Based on photos, he appears to be an inch or two shorter than his Every Year After co-star Matt Cornett who plays Charlie's brother Sam. If so, this would make him around 5 feet 10 or 11.

Wherre is Michael Bradway from?

Michael Bradway was born in Staten Island, New York and grew up in Boca Racton, Florida. He then went on to study at the New York Film Academy's South Beach Campus in Miami and graduated with a BA in Acting for Film.

What movies and TV shows has Michael Bradway been in?
What movies and TV shows has Michael Bradway been in? Picture: Getty

What movies and TV shows has Michael Bradway been in?

Before Every Year After, Michael Bradway was best known for playing the role of firefighter Jack Damon in seasons 12 and 13 of the long-running NBC series. Chicago Fire. Outside of these TV shows, Michael has acted in multiple short films and appeared in 2025 movies like Marked Men and Safe House.

Who is Michael Bradway's fiancée? Who is Veronica St. Clair?

Michael Bradway is engaged to Maybe It’s You actress Veronica St. Clair. The couple regularly share photos together on Instagram and Michael proposed to Veronica in February 2025. As well as Maybe It's You, Veronica has had roles in shows like FBI: International and 13 Reasons Why.

Is Michael Bradway on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Michael Bradway via @michaelbradway_ on Instagram where she has behind the scenes shots of his work on Every Year After, as well as phothoshoots and candid snaps of his relationship with Veronica St. Clair.

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