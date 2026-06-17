Do Percy and Sam end up together in Every Year After? The book ending explained

Do Percy and Sam end up together in Every Year After? The book ending explained. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Every Year After season 1 has a very different ending to the Every Summer After book.

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Watched Every Year After and want to know if Sam and Percy end up together in the books? We're here to fill you in.

Based on the best-selling Carley Fortune book Every Summer After, Every Year After follows two estranged childhood besties and former lovers, Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), who are thrust back into each other's lives after the death of Sam's mother. In the series, we learn the dramatic reason why the pair lost touch.

Do Percy and Sam end up together in Every Year After? Well, the show and the book have totally different endings. With that in mind, we're here to break down how the books end and why they changed things up in the show.

Read more: Every Year After changed major Percy and Charlie book storyline because of cast age gap

WARNING: EVERY YEAR AFTER SPOILERS BELOW

Every Year After - Official Trailer from Prime Video

How does the Every Year After book end?

If you've read Every Summer After, you will already know that Sam and Percy are endgame. When Percy confesses to Sam that she slept with Charlie 12 years beforehand, Sam reveals that he knew all along and Charlie told him unlike the series where Sam finds out when Percy tells him. In the book, Sam says that he's already forgiven her.

As a result, Sam and Percy decide to begin their relationship again and the book ends with an epilogue one year later where Percy is preparing to propose to Sam. As for the series, everything is much more up in the air.

Do Percy and Sam end up together in Every Year After?

Discussing the series ending, showrunner Amy B. Harris told Deadline: "We knew from day one we were going to be ending [with] Sam and Percy not together. I very intentionally kept them standing apart. For the audience they’re getting a version of a happy ending but this is just the beginning for them."

In other words, Sam and Percy may be on better terms but they're not a couple and there's still a lot of work for the two of them to do if they're ever going to get to that place.

How does the Every Year After book end? Picture: Prime

Speaking further, Amy teased: "If we’re lucky enough to have a season two, they’re not settled, right? [Sam] still has feelings about what happened between them, and I think that is going to make their relationship complicated in the best way, and her guilt still should. They still have a lot of emotions and issues to work through."

She continued: "I think that’s what I don’t see as much on TV that I am really interested in exploring. After you get your happy ending, it’s really just the beginning of a relationship, and relationships are not static."

What do you think? Should Percy and Sam end up together in season 2?

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