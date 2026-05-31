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Euphoria finale season 3 episode 8 will air on Sunday May 31st at 9PM ET/PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
Euphoria has officially come to an end (for now...) as season 3's finale airs tonight, but what time does it come out on HBO and HBO Max?
Euphoria season 3 episode 8 is the last episode of the season, and will likely be the last time we see Zendaya as Rue.
Episode 7 left everyone shocked with the brutal death of Jacob Elordi's Nate being discovered by Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie). They're not the only ones in trouble either—Alamo appears to know about Rue working with the DEA and Faye (Chloe Cherry) has literally just dropped her in it with Wayne. But how will it all end and who will die?
Euphoria season 3 episode 8 will drop on Sunday May 31st at 9PM ET/PT on HBO in the US. In the UK, you'll be able to watch it on Now and HBO Max streaming services. Here's exactly what time it'll be available to watch and stream in your country.
Euphoria season 3 episode 8 (the final episode) will be released on Sunday May 31st at 9PM ET/PT on HBO, and to stream on HBO Max.
For viewers in the UK and internationally, the first episode will become available to stream on Now and HBO Max at 2AM (BST) on Monday 1st June.
Euphoria will air on HBO in the US and it will also become available to watch on streaming services around the world at the same time. New episodes will release at the same time every week, with the finale airing on May 31st.
Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as HBO Max, which is also available across Europe.
Episodes will become available after they've aired on HBO in the US.
Of course, you'll need a subscription to these streaming platforms if you're hoping to watch.
Euphoria Season 3 | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max
Euphoria season 3 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 1 and 2. Here's the full Euphoria season 3 release schedule, with the finale airing on May 31st:
While there has been reports that Euphoria will end at the end of season 3, there's also been rumours that there may be a season 4.
The main theory behind this? The finale episode of season 3 is being billed as the "season finale". If the show was officially ending for good, it would usually be billed as the "series finale".
However, Sam Levinson has stated that he has "no plans" for a season 4, telling Variety that he writes "every season like it’s the last season".
Zendaya also seemingly hinted that Rue's storyline will end with this final episode. When asked if the third season would the last on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "Yes, I think so," before saying that "closure is coming."
If Euphoria does return, it will likely not include the main cast.
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