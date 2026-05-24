Here's what time Euphoria episode 7 comes out tonight

24 May 2026, 20:32

What time does Euphoria come out? Episode 7 release time revealed
What time does Euphoria come out? Episode 7 release time revealed. Picture: HBO via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Euphoria season 3 episode 7 will air on Sunday May 24th at 9PM ET/PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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The penultimate episode of Euphoria is almost here but what time does it come out on HBO and HBO Max?

With only two episodes of Euphoria season 3 left, the stakes for the likes of Rue, Nate, Cassie, Maddy and Jules are higher than ever. The episode 7 trailer promises a dramatic episode, with Sydney Sweeney's Cassie in serious trouble.

Euphoria season 3 episode 7 will drop on Sunday May 24th at 9PM ET/PT on HBO in the US. In the UK, you'll be able to watch it on Now and HBO Max streaming services. Here's exactly what time it'll be available to watch and stream in your country.

When does Euphoria season 3 come out? Episode 7 release time revealed

Cassie is in serious trouble in Euphoria season 3 episode 7
Cassie is in serious trouble in Euphoria season 3 episode 7. Picture: HBO

Euphoria season 3 release time: Here's when episode 7 comes out in your country

Euphoria season 3 episode 7 will be released on Sunday May 24th at 9PM ET/PT on HBO, and to stream on HBO Max.

For viewers in the UK and internationally, the first episode will become available to stream on Now and HBO Max at 2AM (BST) on Monday 25th May.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones, based on the Eastern Time timezone:

  • United States (ET) - 9:00 PM
  • Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Monday 25th)
  • Europe (CET) - 3:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town) - 3:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM
  • Hong Kong - 9:00 AM
  • Singapore - 9:00 AM
  • Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM

Euphoria will air on HBO in the US and it will also become available to watch on streaming services around the world at the same time. New episodes will release at the same time every week, with the finale airing on May 31st.

Maddy in Euphoria season 3 episode 7
Maddy in Euphoria season 3 episode 7. Picture: HBO

How to watch Euphoria in the UK and Europe

Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as HBO Max, which is also available across Europe.

Episodes will become available after they've aired on HBO in the US.

Of course, you'll need a subscription to these streaming platforms if you're hoping to watch.

Euphoria Season 3 | Episode 7 Preview | HBO Max

How many episodes are in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 1 and 2. Here's the full Euphoria season 3 release schedule, with the finale airing on May 31st:

  • Episode 1 - 'Ándale' - April 12
  • Episode 2 - 'America My Dream' - April 19
  • Episode 3 - 'The Ballad of Paladin'- April 26
  • Episode 4 - 'Kitty Likes To Dance'- May 3
  • Episode 5 - 'This Little Piggy'- May 10
  • Episode 6 - 'Stand Still And See'- May 17
  • Episode 7 - 'Rain Or Shine'- May 24
  • Episode 8 - 'In God We Trust'- May 31

Read more Euphoria news here:

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