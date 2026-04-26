Here's what time Euphoria episode 3 comes out tonight

What time does Euphoria come out? Episode 3 release time revealed. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 will air on Sunday April 26th at 9PM ET/PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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Banger episode of Euphoria incoming! Cassie and Nate are getting married in tonight's episode of Euphoria but what time does it come out on HBO and HBO Max?

Alongside Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) absolutely over-the-top (and probably disastrous!) wedding, episode 3 features much more Jules (Hunter Schafer) and more of Rue's shenanigans.

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 will drop on Sunday April 26th at 9PM ET/PT on HBO in the US. In the UK, you'll be able to watch it on Now and HBO Max streaming services. Here's exactly what time it'll be available to watch and stream in your country.

When does Euphoria season 3 come out? Episode 3 release time revealed

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 will feature Nate and Cassie's wedding. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Euphoria season 3 release time: Here's when episode 3 comes out in your country

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 will be released on Sunday 26th April at 9PM ET/PT on HBO, and to stream on HBO Max.

For viewers in the UK and internationally, the first episode will become available to stream on Now and HBO Max at 2AM (BST) on Monday 27th April.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones, based on the Eastern Time timezone:

United States (ET) - 9:00 PM

Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM

United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Monday 13th)

Europe (CET) - 3:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM

Euphoria will air on HBO in the US and it will also become available to watch on streaming services around the world at the same time. New episodes will release at the same time every week, with the finale airing on May 31st.

Eric Dane has revealed Sam Levinson wrote his ALS into Cal's appearance at the wedding. Picture: HBO via YouTube

How to watch Euphoria in the UK and Europe

Euphoria season 3 will be available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as HBO Max, which is also available across Europe.

Episodes will become available after they've aired on HBO in the US.

Of course, you'll need a subscription to these streaming platforms if you're hoping to watch.

Euphoria Season 3 | Episode 3 Preview | HBO Max

How many episodes are in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 1 and 2. Here's the full Euphoria season 3 release schedule, with the finale airing on May 31st:

Episode 1 - 'Ándale' - April 12

Episode 2 - 'America My Dream' - April 19

Episode 3 - 'The Ballad of Paladin'- April 26

Episode 4 - 'Kitty Likes To Dance'- May 3

Episode 5 - 'This Little Piggy'- May 10

Episode 6 - 'Stand Still And See'- May 17

Episode 7 - 'Rain Or Shine'- May 24

Episode 8 - 'In God We Trust'- May 31

Maddy, Jules and Rue attend Nate and Cassie's wedding in Euphoria season 3 episode 3. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Read more Euphoria news here:

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