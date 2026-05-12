Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

12 May 2026, 14:35

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney said the Euphoria season 3 episode 5 sequence was "the coolest thing" she's ever done.

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Sydney Sweeney has revealed how she filmed Cassie's divisive opening scene in Euphoria season 3 episode 5.

It's no secret that Cassie's Euphoria season 3 storyline has sparked controversy online. In order to pay for the type of wedding she wants, Cassie turns to OnlyFans to make money and her content gets increasingly more sexual. In the first few episodes alone, Sydney Sweeney films sexual scenes where she wears both dog and baby costumes.

Season 3 episode 5 ups the ante with an explicit opening sequence showing Cassie's OnlyFans antics. A Godzilla sized Cassie then causes havoc by walking through Hollywood to find a man masturbating in his office over her OnlyFans content. Cassie then presses her bare breasts against his office windows and they smash open.

Now, Sydney Sweeney has opened up about filming the scene and called it the "coolest thing" she's ever done.

Behind the scenes of Euphoria season 3 episode 5

Discussing the season 3 episode 5 scene in Euphoria's Inside the Episode featurette, director of photography Marcél Rev said: "The approach was to mimic these 50 foot woman movies or old school Godzilla movies. The miniature set was all in pieces. It was like three or four bigger pieces that you could roll around."

Sure enough, you can then see glimpses of the physical set being rolled around with Sydney performing on it. In the same video, Sydney states: "The Cassie-zilla sequence was probably the coolest thing I've ever done. The details were unbelievable. There were trees and cars and the buildings were my size."

It's currently unclear if Sydney used a stunt double or filmed the entire scene herself.

A practical set was built for the Euphoria season 3 episode 5 opening sequence
A practical set was built for the Euphoria season 3 episode 5 opening sequence. Picture: HBO

Meanwhile, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed that the set took a year to create: "It was a lot of fun. It took about a year to build all the miniatures. We had such a big team building Hollywood and downtown LA."

What did you think of the opening sequence?

Read more about Euphoria here:

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