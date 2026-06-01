Will there be a Euphoria season 4? Here's what's been teased so far

1 June 2026, 03:51

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended?
Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended? Picture: HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Euphoria season 3 episode 8 the last ever episode? Here's what we know about a potential fourth season of Euphoria...

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Well, it's over. Euphoria season 3 has come to an end, wrapping up the storylines for Rue, Nate, Cassie, Maddy, Jules, Lexi and the rest of the characters... but will the HBO show return for season 4?

Speculation that Euphoria will return for another season has been amplified by the fact that season 3 is not being billed as the final season.

Typically, when a show is airing its finale ever episode, it will be promoted as the "series finale". However, fans have clocked that all the teasers for season 3 episode 8 are being billed as the "season finale".

So, does this mean that Euphoria will continue? And if it does, will the main cast return? Here's everything we know about Euphoria season 4 so far.

Will there be a Euphoria season 4?

Euphoria season 3&squot;s final episode was not billed as the "series finale", leaving fans to wonder if it will continue
Euphoria season 3's final episode was not billed as the "series finale", leaving fans to wonder if it will continue. Picture: HBO

Has Euphoria been renewed for season 4?

As of May 31st, there is no confirmation that Euphoria season 4 has been confirmed or renewed.

Creator Sam Levinson has stated that he has "no plans" for a season 4, telling Variety that he writes "every season like it’s the last season".

Zendaya also seemingly hinted that Rue's storyline will end with this final episode. When asked if the third season would be the last on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "Yes, I think so," before adding that "closure is coming."

Back in 2025, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi also hinted that season 3 will be the end—at least, for these particular characters.

"We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end," she told Deadline. "I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative."

Is Euphoria season 3 the final ever season of the show?
Is Euphoria season 3 the final ever season of the show? Picture: HBO

With Euphoria season 3 being billed as the "season finale", the door has seemingly been left open for more episodes but it's highly unlikely that this particular storyline will continue as it wrapped up in a pretty definitive way.

If Euphoria does continue with a fourth season, it also will likely not feature the main cast due to their busy schedules and the fact that their character arcs, for the most part, have been somewhat completed.

Of course, Jacob Elordi won't return because Nate is now dead. Zendaya will also not return, and Sydney Sweeney will also presumably be far too booked and busy to commit to another season of television... particularly if it takes as long as season 3 did.

Could the show continue with an all new cast? We'll have to wait and see...

Read more Euphoria news here:

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