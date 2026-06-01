Who dies in Euphoria? Every death in season 3 and how they died

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths revealed. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the characters that die in Euphoria season 3 and how they died/who killed them.

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Euphoria season 3 has come to an end with twists, turns and several deaths along the way. But who actually dies in the finale episode?

Despite the chaotic and heightened nature of the show, there actually hasn't been that many deaths across the three seasons of Euphoria. Aside from Nate Jacobs, who died in season 3 episode 7, the biggest death prior to that was Ashtray's back in the season 2 finale. (Fezco's associates Mouse and Custer were also killed in season 2.)

As well as the longstanding theory that Rue has actually been dead the whole time and is narrating from the after life, fans have speculated that several other characters could end up dead thanks to this season's high stakes drug dealer storylines.

But who actually dies in the Euphoria season 3 finale? And who makes it out alive?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3!

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths explained

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3 finale. Picture: HBO

Laurie

At the start of episode 8, Laurie's compound gets surrounded by the DEA during a drug delivery. Wayne and Faye manage to escape and her other two associates get arrested.

But Laurie decides she cannot go to jail so she escapes to the roof just as the DEA surround the house, ties a rope around her neck and jumps, taking her own life.

Does Laurie die in Euphoria? Laurie takes her own life after being caught by the DEA. Picture: Alamy

Rue

As fans predicted, Rue does in fact sadly die in Euphoria season 3.

After escaping Laurie's compound, she's picked up by one of Alamo's men and is swiftly given a bottle of pills to help with her pain. However, those pills have been laced with fentanyl which proves to be deadly.

Rue takes the pills, relapses, and overdoses while spending the night at Ali's house. She hallucinates trying to help Fez escape from prison as well as reuniting with her mother in her childhood home before passing away.

Ali finds her in the morning, and heartbreakingly writes her name in his memorial book.

Does Rue die in Euphoria? Rue sadly dies of a fentanyl overdose in season 3 episode 8. Picture: Alamy

Alamo

Alamo is gunned down by Ali in the final moments of the finale in an absolutely gruesome scene at the strip club.

After Rue's death, Ali decides that his work as a sponsor has not been enough so he decides to take another path... by killing the supplier of the fentanyl-laced drugs.

Ali goes to the strip club with a sawn-off shotgun and ends up in a standoff with Alamo. As Alamo goes to pull his trigger, he discovers there's no bullets in his gun.

Ali then blasts him three times before it's revealed that Bishop took the bullets out of Alamo's gun, cementing his death.

Does Alamo die in Euphoria? Alamo is killed by Ali in Euphoria season 3 episode 8. Picture: Alamy

Nate

Nate met his maker in episode 7 after he was buried alive by Naz. With nothing but a tiny air hole providing him oxygen, Nate was only meant to be trapped underground for 72 hours, but a rattlesnake slithered down the pipe and got trapped in there with him.

Nate ultimately died from a rattlesnake bite, just before Maddy and Cassie were able to save him with the help of Alamo.

Nate dies in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 from a rattlesnake bite. Picture: Alamy

Naz

After a season terrorising Nate and cutting off his fingers and toes, loan shark Naz was brutally shot in the chest and head by Alamo.

Naz is killed by Alamo just before Nate's body is discovered. Picture: HBO

Paladin

Laurie's beloved bird Paladin was poisoned by Bishop, Alamo's henchman. But don't worry, no real birds were harmed while filming.

“It was a fully animatronic robot, and when we were filming, it was late at night, and they had to keep moving the position to get it to fall in a way they wanted it to fall,” Laurie actress Martha Kelly told TV Insider: “The guys who made this robot and were operating it were amazing.”

Laurie's bird Paladin is poisoned by Bishop. Picture: HBO

Tish

Tish was one of the dancers at Alamo's club who dies after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs.

Tish is one of the dancers at the club who dies after an overdose in season 3. Picture: HBO

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