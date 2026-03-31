Euphoria season 3 trailer sparks viral theory that Rue is already dead

31 March 2026, 17:41 | Updated: 31 March 2026, 19:01

Euphoria season 3 trailer sparks viral theory that Rue is already dead
Euphoria season 3 trailer sparks viral theory that Rue is already dead. Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3? The fan theory explained and what Zendaya has said about it.

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B---, you better be joking! The Euphoria season 3 trailer is finally here but it's now sparked a theory that Rue is dead.

Ever since Euphoria debuted, fans have speculated that Rue might not be alive. The entire series follows her dramatic journey with addiction after recovering from an overdose. In 2019, a fan called Elise tweeted: "What if Rue really died from her overdose and is just telling the story of when she was alive and maybe what led up to her death."

In the years since, the theory has become popular among fans and the Euphoria season 3 trailer has brought it back.

Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer 2 | HBO Max

The trailer opens with Rue's narration. She says: 'In the beginning, we had to make a choice. About who we were and what we wanted. But what we didn’t realise was how far we were willing to go.' At the same time, we see Rue being questioned in an investigation after going to Mexico in an attempt to pay off her debts to drug dealer Laurie.

In separate scenes, Nate and Cassie get married, an agency shows interest in Lexi's writing and Maddy appears to attempt to throw chaos into Nate and Cassie's relationship. There's also a scene where Jules reunites with Cal Jacobs in a bar.

Euphoria season 3 marks Eric Dane's last appearance on screen since the beloved actor passed away this year on February 19th.

Eric Dane in Euphoria season 3
Eric Dane in Euphoria season 3. Picture: HBO

Throughout the trailer, Rue's life appears to be in danger and now a post on Reddit has gone viral with the title: "I feel like the trailer confirmed that Rue is dead."

In the post, the Reddit user suggests: "Someone is already out to kill her and I wouldn’t be surprised if she does end up dead, especially since she narrates the entire series from her perspective. We always see Rue in a church too, don’t ask me what that has to do with anything, I just feel it in my soul."

Another suggested: "Rue is just [Lexi's] storyline, she is using her experience as Rue’s bff to write it all out’."

Someone also wrote: "Rue will either 1) get taken and trafficked by Laurie and/or 2) she will overdose."

Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3?
Is Rue dead in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO

However, all hope is not lost. Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on Euphoria, previously told Entertainment Weekly that Rue may get a happy ending. She explained: "It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her."

She continued: "Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing."

What do you think? Is the theory that Rue is dead true?

Read more Euphoria news here:

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