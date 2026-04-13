Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene in new teaser

13 April 2026, 12:59

Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene in new teaser
Euphoria season 3 slammed over "disgusting" Sydney Sweeney baby scene in new teaser. Picture: Getty, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie launches an OnlyFans in Euphoria season 3 and one scene is sparking backlash.

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Euphoria is coming under fire over a controversial scene involving Sydney Sweeney (Cassie) in a new season 3 teaser.

Ever since Euphoria debuted in 2019, people have been split over the provocative nature of the show. The hit series regularly includes graphic scenes that rely heavily on violence and nudity. Some fans argue that the scenes are necessary for the show's plot, while others have accused the show of exploiting its cast unnecessarily.

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 aired last night and introduced fans to Cassie's new storyline. However, it's a Sydney Sweeney scene featured in a teaser for Euphoria's weeks ahead that has sparked a true backlash online.

Watch the trailer for the rest of Euphoria season 3

In Euphoria season 3 episode 1, we learn that Cassie wants to start an OnlyFans because Nate is struggling to make money and she thinks that an OnlyFans account will help her be able to afford the lavish wedding that she wants. Nate is horrified by the idea at first but Cassie appears to change his mind later in the episode.

Now, HBO have released a teaser for the episodes to come and it looks like Cassie not only starts an OnlyFans but takes it to the next level with Maddy coming back into her life to help manage her career.

In one scene, we see Cassie posing with her legs spread in a baby's outfit and it's being heavily criticised online.

One person tweeted: "There is something seriously wrong with Sam Levinson, this is absolutely disgusting."

Another added: "There’s a line and Sam Levinson has severely crossed it".

Elsewhere in episode 1, Cassie test trials making her own OnlyFans content by dressing up as a dog with a tail and getting her housekeeper to film in sexual poses.

As it stands, HBO, Sam Levinson and Sydney Sweeney are yet to respond to the backlash surrounding the scene.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Euphoria news here:

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