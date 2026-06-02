Euphoria actor confirms what happened between Maddy and Alamo in season 3

Did Maddy sleep with Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Here's the truth. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Maddy sleep with Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje reveals Alamo's motive and what he did to Maddy in the hottub in episode 7.

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One lingering question that Euphoria season 3's finale left answered: What actually happened between Maddy and Alamo?

In episode 7, Maddy (Alexa Demie) goes to Alamo to ask for help after Cassie explains the whole saga about Nate being in debt to Naz. She needs $1 million to save Nate's life, and she needs it fast...

Alamo agrees to meet with Maddy in his hot tub, while she's wearing a bathing suit that he's picked out specifically for her. In the hot tub, he massages her feet and then urges her to sit on his lap but the scene cuts off before more of their interaction is shown.

Fans were left confused by their encounter, wondering if Maddy basically sold herself to Alamo to help Cassie. Those concerns grew even more thanks to their uncomfortable encounter in the season finale.

Now, Alamo actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje has explained exactly what Alamo did to Maddy, and it's pretty grim.

Did Maddy sleep with Alamo in Euphoria?

Euphoria's Alamo sexually manipulates Maddy before agreeing to help her save Nate and Cassie. Picture: HBO

Speaking to Us Weekly, Adewale revealed that Alamo had "orchestrated the whole sequence" and had planned to manipulate and use Maddy to his advantage.

"From the bathing suit to the music to the champagne, he knew exactly what he was going to do," he explained. "So myself and [creator] Sam [Levinson], we discussed that. And whilst it was going to be flirtatious from Alamo's perspective—and playful—there's an ominous reality that, you know, you're going to do what I tell you to do now."

Adewale continued: "To answer your question, did he sleep with her? Well, he was not there to play with her toes. For what she's asking him to do, take out a life and give a million dollars, yeah, he most definitely did what he needed to do with that beautiful lady."

What happened between Maddy and Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO

Alamo's intentions with Maddy after that are pretty clear in the finale. Maddy is now stuck under Alamo's sexually exploitative control with both her and Cassie in debt to him, while a cut of their business profits is still being given to Alamo.

In the final episode, Maddy is seen personally delivering a package of money to Alamo, with Cassie ominously telling her: "It's easier if you pretend to like him."

During their meeting, Alamo gets pretty handsy with her too, touching her legs and stomach. "This thing that you got between your legs is a miracle," he says at one point, before saying that he wants to experience the 'American Dream' with Maddy "barefoot and pregnant" with his kids.

Thankfully, Maddy is spared from a miserable life under Alamo's thumb when he's killed by Ali in a dramatic showdown. Bishop comes to her rescue, takes her home and Maddy ends the show free from debt and safe from her abuser.

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