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1 June 2026, 17:24
Zendaya has officially said goodbye to Euphoria and Rue Bennett.
HBO have released footage of Zendaya's farewell speech to Euphoria and Rue following the divisive season 3 finale.
After first rising to fame on the Disney Channel, Euphoria marked a major transition for Zendaya. The hit drama deals in adult themes and was a drastic change from Zendaya starring in K.C. Undercover just a year beforehand. Not only that but Zendaya's performance was so good that she earned two Emmys for Lead Actress in a Drama series.
Now, Euphoria has ended after three seasons and Zendaya has shared some final thoughts on what it meant to her.
Euphoria Season 3 | Behind The Scenes Episode 8 | HBO Max
In Euphoria season 3 episode 8, Rue tragically dies. After multiple terrifying near-death experiences, Alamo gives Rue a bottle of Percocets laced with fenanyl and Rue accidentally overdoses. The season then ends with Ali avenging Rue by killing Alamo and the rest of the characters trying to move on following Rue's death.
Zendaya is yet to speak out about Euphoria season 3 on social media. However, HBO have put out a clip of her final speech on set in a new Behind the Scenes featurette for episode 8.
In the video, a visibly emotional Zendaya says: "I just want to say thank you. I’m incredibly grateful for every single one of you and many of you have been here from the beginning and watched me grow up."
She then adds: "It’s been a pleasure and an honour. Thank you so much.”
Discussing her time on Euphoria on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Zendaya said: "Rue broke my heart open. Rue taught me so much about life. That crew has also seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show. Rue taught me so much about empathy and redemption."
When asked if Euphoria was ending, Zendaya replied: "I think so."
What do you think? Are you sad to see Euphoria end?
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